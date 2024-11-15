Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Yeovil Town.

Venue: Huish Park

Date: Saturday, November 16

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Jason Richardson has shown 18 yellow cards and one red card in three games this season. He wasin charge for Town's 1-0 defeat at Aldershot last season.

Odds: Yeovil 23/20, draw 13/5, Halifax 2/1

In the league this season

Yeovil: 7th - PL17 W8 D4 L5 F21 A15 GD6 Pts28

Halifax: 8th - PL17 W7 D5 L5 F19 A16 GD3 Pts26

Last five games

Yeovil: Chesham (FAC a) L 1-0, Wealdstone (a) W 3-0, Tamworth (a) D 0-0, Maidenhead (h) W 3-1, Southend (a) W 1-0

Halifax: Boston (a) W 1-0, Rochdale (a) L 2-1, York (h) L 2-1, Woking (h) W 1-0, Middlesbrough u21 (NLC h) L 4-1

Manager: Father of ex-Halifax midfielder Charlie, who plays with his dad at Yeovil, former Forest Green Rovers, Barrow and Swindon boss Mark Cooper was unable to prevent The Glovers from being relegated in the 2022-23 season but guided them to an immediate promotion back into the National League last term.

Last season: 1st in National League South

One to watch: Striker Aaron Jarvis played for clubs including Luton, Sutton and Scunthorpe before joining Torquay in July 2022, scoring 17 goals in 40 games for them during the 2022-23 National League season. After a campaign playing for them in the National League South last season, he joined Yeovil on a two-year deal this summer and has netted five times in 15 league appearances so far.

Head-to-head: Played 12, Yeovil wins 6, draws 2, Halifax wins 4

Last time they met: Zak Dearnley's late winner earned Halifax a 1-0 win over Yeovil at The Shay in April 2022.

Match facts: Only top two York and Forest Green have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Yeovil (15)

No team has scored fewer away goals in the National League this season than Halifax (5) but no team has conceded as few as them in the division away from home either (4)

Yeovil have kept five clean sheets in their last eight games in all competitions.

Only Forest Green Rovers have collected more points over the last five National League games than Yeovil (11)

Halifax have scored in six of their eight away games in all competitions this season.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Boston Utd Gateshead v Aldershot Yeovil v Halifax Altrincham v Southend Ebbsfleet v Solihull M Oldham v Tamworth Hartlepool v Eastleigh Braintree v Fylde Sutton Utd v Maidenhead Wealdstone v Rochdale Dag & Red v Barnet Forest Green v York