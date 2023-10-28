News you can trust since 1853
York City v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against York City from the LNER Community Stadium.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

York City v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
16:38 BST

16:33 BST

Elsewhere

Fylde now winning 3-0 at Gateshead. Chesterfield and Barnet both winning, as you’d expect

16:31 BST

16:31 BST

Unchanged

Town unchanged. Only alteration on the bench is Golden for Tom Scott.

16:30 BST

Town

Town team

Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Wright, Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Galvin, Hoti, Alli, Cosgrave.

Subs: Golden, Iwobi, Chikukwa, Wilson, Oluwabori.

16:25 BST

Stat

If Halifax win, they will have recorded five league victories in a row for the first time since March 2022.

16:24 BST

16:23 BST

ICYMI - The latest injury update from The Shaymen

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/evans-added-to-towns-lengthy-injury-list-after-picking-up-ankle-problem-4384826

16:20 BST

Golden

He is here with the Town squad. Good to see that he looks to be back in the squad judging by that

16:17 BST

