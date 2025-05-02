"You don't get these opportunities a lot" - Town midfielder Jenkins hoping to seize his chance of playing key role in play-offs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

But for injuries, Jack Jenkins probably wouldn't be starting for Town as they head into the play-offs.

Jack Evans and Scott High formed a hugely effective midfield partnership for most of the season, but injuries to both opened the door for Jenkins to get his place back.

High could return to fitness for the play-offs, but Evans has been ruled out whatever happens, meaning Jenkins could have a key role to play in Town's promotion bid after what's been a mixed bag of a campaign.

"Everyone can see I've had a lot of ups and downs," he told the Courier.

Jack Jenkins

"It's still my first season consistently playing in first-team football, so there's that, and my first time in this league.

"But from where I was at the start of the season to now, there's been a big change I think.

"I've really showed in my last few games what I'm about and what I can bring to the team."

Jenkins is pragmatic about his varying form, and feels he's in a better place now after his earlier struggles.

"It's all part of the game, I think everyone has their own individual battle with themselves throughout the whole season," he said.

"We've got our objectives as a team but everyone's got their own objectives too, everyone wants to play well.

"So when you're not, it's tough, but you have to work even harder, train even harder, to get to where you want to be.

"But ultimately, you need to show it in games.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs, but I think I'm at the point where it's hopefully mainly ups from now on."

Jenkins made just four league starts in the second-half of last season, having joined Town at the end of January from Leeds.

He has started 21 league games this season, but after starting the first four matches of the campaign, Jenkins missed two months of the season before reappearing in early November.

"I think I let the pressure get to me a bit at the start of the season," he reflected, "I think I was trying too hard, I wanted to be successful.

"But ultimately, coming out of the team probably helped me, I took a step back and re-evaluated.

"So I think I needed that time out to rejuvenate and perform better."

When asked if he still feels like he needs to prove himself at the club, Jenkins said: "You've always got to prove yourself, to the manager, to the lads, to the fans.

"You've always got to prove yourself, and I definitely felt that way.

"Especially with the ups and downs I've had this season, but I think I'm in a positive place at the moment and the team's in a positive place."

Jenkins worked with Halifax assistant manager Andy Cooper at Leeds and says he is enjoying played under him and Town boss Chris Millington.

"They've been massive, obviously I've known Coops from being at Leeds so if I need to speak to someone, I'll speak to him," he said.

"But I'll speak to the gaffer as well. He wants the best out of me and he knows what type of player I am.

"He'll get frustrated if I'm underperforming, which is absolutely fair because I know the player I am and I need to show that week in, week out."

Jenkins says he feels like he's gone from a boy to a man in his time at Town.

"This league is no joke, it's a tough league in very different ways," he said.

"I've been used to academies where it's all on the floor, and it's not really as real.

"But from where I was at the start of the season, I've definitely progressed my game and I'm more mature."

That could be said of the Town team, too.

Like Jenkins, it's been a campaign of fluctuating fortunes, but The Shaymen now have a play-off campaign to look forward to after last Saturday's home win over Braintree sealed a top seven finish.

"It's that time of the season, you've seen it with other teams around us, where freak results happen and pressure builds up because obviously, we wanted to get into the play-offs," Jenkins said.

"We've been through it but we've come through the other side with good performances against Fylde and Braintree.

"We've just got to take that into the next game, build the momentum, win against Wealdstone and be in good stead for the play-offs."

Jenkins added: "Considering where we were in pre-season, I think it's an absolutely massive achievement and everyone should be so proud of themselves.

"But I know, for myself and for the group, we've got the ability as players, and the depth, to do it.

"It's a massive achievement but we expect it, if I'm completely honest."

Jenkins had no hesitation in stating his belief that The Shaymen have enough quality in their injury-hit squad to go all the way in the play-offs.

"Absolutely. Performances against Fylde and Braintree show that we've got the capability to do it," he said.

"Obviously we're missing some massive players through injury, who've done so well to help get us where we are.

"But we've shown, the group of players we've got now, that we can do it.

"We're a collective as it is anyway. No-one's better than anyone else, we're all equal, and that's why we've made the play-offs."

However, the midfielder is targeting keeping his place in the side and playing a key role in helping Halifax go all the way.

"It'd mean absolutely everything," he said.

"This is a chance to do something in my career, and you don't get these opportunities a lot, to be in a play-off pushing team.

"It'd mean everything, I've just got to keep putting in the performances, hopefully the gaffer keeps his belief in me and I can play in the big games because, ultimately, that's what any player wants to do."