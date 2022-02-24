Charlotte Heath named in England Golf women's squad for 2022

Charlotte Heath. Picture: Leaderboard Photography.

Heath is joined by Rosie Belsham, Annabell Fuller, Caley McGinty, Mimi Rhodes and Amelia Williamson as they proudly fly the flag for England in 2022.

All six golfers were involved as either playing members or reserves in the squads which struck gold at last summer’s European Ladies’ Team Championships at Royal County Down in Northern Ireland and then retained the Home Internationals at Woodhall Spa.

In addition, Fuller, Heath and McGinty all featured for GB&I in the Curtis Cup clash with the United States of America at Conwy Golf Club in August.

Every squad member is a product of the England Golf player pathway and latterly the college system in America where they have enjoyed both team and individual success.

This year England will look to retain their Home International crown at Ballyliffin in Ireland and also the European title when they defend at Conwy in Wales.

The squad will then head to France for the World Championships aiming to become the first English team to lift the Espirito Santo Trophy in this 29th staging of the event.

Jennifer Henderson, assistant performance manager for women’s golf, said: “I think I speak for the entire coaching team when I say it is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with this exceptionally talented group of players this year.

“With an exciting year of golf ahead, these players remain committed, ambitious, and determined in the pursuit of excellence.

“Our national coaching team will support this group of players technically, physically, and mentally throughout the year to help realise individual goals.

“After a challenging few years because of the pandemic, 2022 promises to provide ever greater coaching and competitive opportunities.

“These players will not only be focusing on developing their skills in the quest for individual success in terms of titles and representative selections, but a great squad dynamic will also help towards achieving our shared goal of defending the European Ladies’ Team Championship and contending for a medal at the World Championship in August.

“Having not been held for four years, the Espirito Santo World Championship is the pinnacle of team golf for England where we get to compete against the very best players from around the globe.