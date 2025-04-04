Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

England Golf’s men’s squad produced a stunning turnaround to win the European Cup of Nations by a huge margin of 14 shots at Sotogrande Golf Club, Spain.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire’s Tom Osborne was joined by Harley Smith, Daniel Hayes and Eliot Baker in the England quartet, who sat in fourth place at the halfway point and six shots back of leaders Finland.

However, a round of the tournament from Smith (-7), -3 for Hayes and -1 for Baker, helped England as a team shoot -11 on Friday to catapult themselves into top spot, which they held onto on the last day comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England Golf Men’s Performance Manager Ben Gorvett said: “We’re really pleased to get over the line and very proud of the team for digging in over the past couple of days. Winning by 14 shots overall is a tremendous victory and just shows the quality we have in our squad.

Yorkshire's Tom Osborne helped England Golf men's team to victory in Spain. Pic: Leaderboard Photography

“Friday’s round was phenomenal, shooting -11 as a team. It was one of the best team performances in a single round of golf at Sotogrande, which we were complimented on at the closing ceremony.

“We planned our week very well, we did a lot of preparation before heading there, and we got ourselves in a good place after the first two rounds. But we freed up a bit going into round three and there were some exceptional performances from the team, especially Harley and Dan.

“It’s phenomenal that we’ve come away with another win already in 2025 and we hope we can continue this form when we return to Spain for our biennial match later in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A big thanks to Rob Watts who played a big role in getting the guys prepared for the event, and all the staff who have helped us get to where we are.”

Smith, who shot a six-over 78 in the first round to sit 56th out of 72 players, flipped things around with a 71 (-1) on Thursday, an incredible 65 (-7) on Friday and 68 (-4) on Saturday to help England seal victory.

Following his round of the tournament, Smith said: “I think I missed one green and three fairways, I just hit the ball really well into the areas I needed to, hitting to inside 15 feet about a dozen times in regulation, so I had a lot of putts from that range. It was a solid round.”

In the individual standings, Smith finished second while Hayes was third but it was Estonia’s Kevin Christopher Jegers who topped the final leaderboard with a very impressive -14 to win the event by a staggering eight shots.

Elsewhere, Baker finished tied-13th overall with +7 across the four days, while Osborne ended tied-41st with +17.