England golfers cruise past Spain in La Galiana match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire’s Tom Osborne helped the England Golf team to achieve a convincing 19.5-10.5 victory over Spain in the biennial match at La Galiana Golf Resort.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England led 10.5-4.5 after the first day of play, thanks to a 3.5-1.5 win in the morning foursomes and a commanding 7-3 win in the afternoon singles.

A 3-2 win in the morning foursomes on Saturday, including a mammoth 8&7 win for Eliot Baker and Ben Bolton, saw England take a strong lead heading into the final session’s singles, where they triumphed again 6-4, to take ‘Seve’s hands’ back to England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their star performer was Matilde Santilli, who in her first England Women’s appearance, won 3.5 out of 4 points available to her.

Steve Robinson, Rob Watt, Tom Osborne, Amelia Wan, Dan Hayes, Sadie Adams, Eliot Baker, Charlotte Naughton, Charlie Rusbridge, Matilde Santilli, Ben Bolton, Ben Gorvett. Pic: England Golf

England Golf Men’s Performance Manager Ben Gorvett said: “We’re really pleased to come away with the win, our 17th win out of the 20 occasions we've played this fixture. We always pride ourselves on bringing a strong team to play Spain and this match is always played in the right spirit, but also with true competitiveness.

“Both the men and women won their respective genders which is always pleasing to see and we’re very proud of this young but quality team we’ve assembled, with several players making their full senior caps.

"It was very pleasing how the players handled themselves on the back-nine and how they kept their composure on the final day, despite being exhausted due to the heat and physical terrain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a very proud occasion for all players and staff and it’s something that will be remembered for a very long time. We’re pleased we can bring ‘Seve’s hands’ back to England for another two years before we compete again on home soil.

“It’s been a fantastic start to both the male and female programmes this year, where we’ve had a number of individual and team wins, and England U16s beating Spain too. We’re looking forward to competing on the European stage in the coming months and seeing more individual success over the coming months.

“This early season success wouldn’t have been possible without the great support of our coaches and support staff, particularly Rob Watts and Steve Robinson who have done a fantastic job in keeping the guys motivated and focused to earn another tremendous victory.”