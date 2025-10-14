England storm to victory in annual match with Ireland

Yorkshire duo Thomas Hartshorne and Alex Boyes helped steer England Golf’s U16s to a storming 14-4 victory in their annual international match with Ireland, at Ballybunion Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Saturday morning’s action was cancelled because of the weather, the teams played foursomes in the afternoon in 40mph winds with 55mph gusts.

There was nothing separating the teams at the end of the day’s play, as they were level at 3-3, after some extremely tight matches saw four of the six go down the final hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But England proved prolific in the Sunday singles, as they amazingly won 11 of their 12 matches to complete an emphatic win.

England Golf U16s boys players Albie Beeston, Aaron Moody, George Whitehead, Frankie Morton, Thomas Hartshorne and Alex Boyes.

England U16s team captain and manager Jamie O’Connor said: “There were a couple of key moments on Saturday as George Whitehead and Aaron Moody crucially won the 17th and 18th to win their foursomes match, while Frankie Morton and Albie Beeston won 16 and 17 to recover a half in their match.

"It was well poised and we knew that we’d have to perform well on day two to get the win, and it was a really strong performance to complete a big victory, with the girls winning 6-0, and the boys winning 5-1.

"It was a really experienced England team, and was probably the last cap for all the players as U16s, so it was a really good test for the youngsters of how they control the controllables, and how to just stick in there and get the job done, as the weather was biblical.

“A big thanks to Ballybunnion and Golf Ireland for arranging it. We look forward to the return fixture next year, where we’ll be excited to have 12 fresh faces.”