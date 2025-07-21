Hartshorne tees-off at European Young Masters

Yorkshire’s Thomas Hartshorne is in action in France this week as a member of England Golf’s four-player team going for honours at the European Young Masters at RCF La Boulie.

Ellie Lichtenhein and Annabel Peaford will represent England girls while Teesside player Hartshorne and George Whitehead will represent the boys at the event that runs from Thursday to Saturday.

Peaford won the individual event last year as Team England finished third overall, and they will head to France looking to compete for the gold once again.

England Men’s Deputy Performance Director Stephen Burnett said: “It’s great to be heading to Paris to play at a wonderful venue. The players selected have been in great form and we’ll be going out there to contend in European golf’s premier event for under-16s.

“Annabel played great at the European Team Championships so it’s a fantastic opportunity for her to try and defend her individual title, while Ellie, Tom and George will all be itching to get at it.”

Hartshorne, 15, represented England at the recent European Boys’ Team Championship and finished second in the 2025 Fairhaven Trophy (boys) after missing out in a play-off.

He won five points from six to help Yorkshire lift the Boys’ County Finals trophy in August 2024 and finished fourth at the 2024 Carris Trophy, winning the Hazards Salver for being the top under-16 player. He also tied fourth at Scottish Boys’ U16s Open and tied fifth at the North of England U16s.

GOLF: Carolyn Whitwam was the winner of the Lady Captains Day event, played in perfect conditions at Lightcliffe Golf Club.

Carolyn, who has been a club member for 50 years, was delighted with her first Captains Day victory. Pam Gradon was second and Sue Verity took third place.

The Thompson Trophy for best gross score went to Sue Holdsworth, the best gross score over nine holes went to Marit Eliot, the nearest the pin winner was Sarah Wickens and the nearest the line winner was Anne Murphy.