Inspirational Brenda recognised with Lifetime Service award

Brenda Parker, the former lady captain at Queensbury and Halifax West End golf clubs, has received England Golf’s prestigious Lifetime Service Award at the 2025 England Golf Awards.

The 91-year-old received the award in recognition of her remarkable commitment to the development and success of golf in Yorkshire for over three decades.

Brenda’s involvement in county golf began in 1989 when she was elected to the Yorkshire Ladies County Golf Association Executive Committee as an Area Representative, having previously served as lady captain at both Queensbury and Halifax West End clubs.

She went on to hold key leadership roles, including County Vice-Captain (1994), County Captain (1995), and County Treasurer (1996), playing an instrumental role in shaping the future of Yorkshire golf.

At 91 years-old, Brenda Parker continues to inspire people to enjoy golf. Pic: England Golf

One of Brenda’s lasting contributions has been her stewardship of the Alison Nicholas Fund, established in 1991 after a generous donation from former county champion and British Open winner, Alison Nicholas.

Since 1996, Brenda has administered the fund, ensuring junior girls and county team members receive vital support for equipment, lessons, and national competition entry fees.

Elected County President from 2009-2011, Brenda has continued to give back to the game in every possible way. From course rating and refereeing to pulling trolleys and cheering from the sidelines, her unwavering passion for Yorkshire golf remains as strong as ever.

She continues to administer the Alison Nicholas Fund while still playing 18 holes weekly at Huddersfield Golf Club and has even won the Lawrence Batley Over-80s event at Moortown Golf Club in both 2023 and 2024.

Lily Hirst, England women’s squad member and 2024 English Women’s Stroke Play champion, praised Brenda’s impact, saying: “She has always been a prominent figure who not only keeps everything afloat but goes above and beyond to help the county thrive.

“Everyone at Yorkshire Golf cannot thank her enough for all she has done on and off the golf course, whether that’s being a trolley puller, star baker, or dedicated spectator, as well as a brilliant captain and President inspiring future generations.”

At 91 years-old, Brenda’s enthusiasm for life, golf, bridge, flower arranging, and Andre Rieu remains undimmed. Her tireless dedication has left a huge mark on Yorkshire golf, inspiring countless players and ensuring a strong future for the game.

On receiving the award, Brenda said: “It's a privilege to win this award because I've been doing a job I've loved doing and to get an award for it is a bonus! I've met so many friends and I've played over 60 years and I've enjoyed it so much.

“I've seen a lot of juniors go through the England Golf pathway and go on to represent their county and their country which makes me feel very proud to have been a part of their lives.

"I've had lots of great achievements in golf, including seven holes-in-one, and in the last two years I've won the Lawrence Batley Over-80s, winning it at 90 years of age last year.

"I hope that more people will play the game and play as long as they can. Age is no barrier in golf, as you can see, I still play and I'm almost 92 and still enjoy it.

"My message to youngsters would be to get into golf as soon as they can!”