Osborne and England eye glory in Spanish international match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire’s Tom Osborne is in the England Golf team who will battle Spain in their biennial international match at La Galiana Golf Resort this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women’s quartet consists of Sadie Adams, Charlotte Naughton, Matilde Santilli and Amelia Wan, while the men’s contingency includes Eliot Baker, Ben Bolton, Daniel Hayes, Kris Kim, Tom Osborne and Charlie Rusbridge.

The fixture will see youngsters Kris Kim and Charlie Rusbridge make their first official England men’s appearances, while Sadie Adams, Charlotte Naughton and Matilde Santilli are set for their first England women’s appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The format for the match is five sets of morning foursomes followed by ten afternoon singles on both days.

Yorkshire's Tom Osborne is chasing success in Spain this week. Pic: Leaderboard Photography

In the 19 editions of the competition played since it started in 1987, England have won it 16 times, with Spain winning twice.

The last edition in 2023 saw England produce a mesmerising comeback at Worplesdon Golf Club, as they came back from 12.5-7.5 down to tie the match 15-15 in a dramatic final afternoon of singles action.

Amelia Wan is the only player from the match named in the squad for this month’s contest at La Galiana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men’s Performance Manager Ben Gorvett said: “We’re looking forward to battling a fierce Spanish team, especially during this year which is a match play filled year.

"We’re hoping to emulate the success of our under-16s team who beat Spain recently, and to retain ‘Seve’s hands’ back at England Golf.

“There are a number of players receiving their first men’s and women’s caps this year and it’ll be a proud moment for them. It’s a great milestone in a person’s golfing career to represent their country and being an elite amateur, before moving onto the professional scene.”

Lindrick player Osborne, 23, was part of the England men's team that won the 2025 Octagonal Match in January and the victorious England team at the 2025 European Cup of Nations, at Sotogrande.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made the last 16 at the 2024 R&A Amateur Championship and reached the quarter-finals of 2024 English Amateur Championship.

Osborne represented England at last year’s Women’s and Men’s Home Internationals, secured a top-10 finish at the 2024 Brabazon Trophy and helped Yorkshire to the Men’s County Finals title in 2023.

Also in 2023, he won the Duncan Putter and Yorkshire Amateur Championship, and had top-10 finishes at the Welsh Men’s Open Stroke Play Championship, Danny Willett Salver, Hampshire Salver and Tillman Trophy competitions.