Todmorden Golf Club introduces women's and girls coaching sessions

Todmorden Golf Club captains Andrea and Peter Ransom.

The women’s section has successfully obtained a grant from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fund, run by Sport England and funded through the National Lottery, which will enable them to enhance the club and facilitate coaching sessions for women and girls.

And the club will be hosting a free women’s taster coaching session on Sunday, May 15 (1.30pm to 3.30pm). To book a place email [email protected] and check out the women’s section of the Todmorden Golf Club website.

Meanwhile, there was a first for Todmorden Golf Club last week when husband and wife Peter and Andrea Ransom started the year’s competition season as captains at the club’s annual Captains Drive-In event.

This year’s joint captains’ charity fundraising will buy a defibrillator for the club, not just for use by members but also walkers, cyclists, horse riders, visitors and residents in the area. The fundraising has been bolstered by a grant from the Arnold Clark Community Fund and members contributing through putting competitions, raffles, and paying £1 if their ball lands in the captain’s bunker.

The lady captain held an auction for the winner to park in her reserved parking space on a Saturday throughout the season. This was generously supported in the auction and donations totalled £360.