Yorkshire golfers bolster England teams' European title challenge

Yorkshire’s Lily Hirst and Thomas Hartshorne are hoping to inspire England Golf teams to glory this week at the European Team Championships.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England Women have made their way across the channel to France to play in the European Ladies’ Team Championship, with Huddersfield’s Hirst joined by Sophia Fullbrook, Isla McDonald-O’Brien, Nellie Ong, Patience Rhodes and Davina Xanh in the squad to play at Golf de Chantilly.

Meanwhile, Teesside player Thomas Hartshorne will line-up with Ben Bolton, Harry Cox, Toby Peters, Charlie Rusbridge and Jack Swift as they head for the Golf Resort Kaskada Brno in the Czech Republic for the European Boys’ Team Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won the European Girls’ Team Championship last year in Sweden, England Girls’ Squad will be looking to retain their title, with Sadie Adams, Lauren Crump, Charlotte Naughton, Annabel Peaford, Matilde Santilli and Elizabeth Wilson named in the six-player team to play on home soil at Slaley Hall.

Anne Murphy, Pam Dyson and Sue Verity won Lightcliffe ladies' friendly event.

And England’s men will see Eliot Baker, Charlie Forster, Daniel Hayes, Luke Poulter, Harley Smith and Tyler Weaver head to Ireland to play at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club in the European Amateur Team Championship. It will be a first England appearance for Poulter, son of Ryder Cup legend Ian.

England Men’s Deputy Performance Director Stephen Burnett said: “We have four really strong teams once again and it’ll be a proud occasion for all 24 players across the four teams, getting the chance to wear the Rose.

“It’s a great opportunity for the girls who are looking to defend their crown, particularly as they’re on home soil, while for the boys, they’ll be looking to pick up a medal for the fourth year on the trot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been some outstanding team wins this year already, as well as a host of remarkable individual achievements, particularly for men’s and women’s players, so we are confident that every team is capable of competing for medals on all fronts.”

GOLF: Lightcliffe ladies hosted Ryburn ladies for a friendly nine and dine event and the winners were Anne Murphy (Lightcliffe), Pam Dyson (Ryburn) and Sue Verity (Lightcliffe).

Lightcliffe ladies’ past captains gathered to play the annual competition, followed by lunch in the clubhouse where the playing past captains were joined by the non-playing past captains

This year’s winner was Noreen Titterington, who received her prize from Jean Tattersfield, the oldest past lady captain present on the day.

The annual Easter competition was played in pleasant spring conditions and finishing with a team score of 124 were Belinda Wardingley, Carol Walker, Julia Day and Marit Eliot.