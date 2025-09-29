Yorkshire golfers travel to Ireland for international match

Yorkshire’s Thomas Hartshorne and Alex Boyes are among the youngsters who will represent England Golf in the U16s international match with Ireland, at Ballybunnion Golf Club, this week.

The duo are joined by Albie Beeston, Aaron Moody, Frankie Morton and George Whitehead in the boys squad while the girls squad comprises Lauren Crump, Daisy Lee, Ellie Lichtenhein, Emily Peaford, Ria Prabhakar and Arianna Virik.

England U16s won 15-9 at Carton House when they last visited Ireland in 2023, while they will be looking to emulate last year’s home performance. England produced a stunning final-day comeback at Burnham & Berrow to win 16-14, where Lichtenhein, Peaford, Boyes and Hartshorne were all part of the team.

England Golf U16s Team Captain and Manager Jamie O’Connor said: “The annual match against Ireland is a great opportunity for our brightest under-16 prospects to gain experience competing at international level.

"The contest provides a chance for selected players to compete against a strong Ireland team within a format that replicates the one used at the European Team Championships and Home Internationals.

“This year’s venue, Ballybunion, will no doubt prove to be a challenging match play venue, a spectacular host, to what is a strong England team of 12, including debutants Albie Beeston, Ria Prabhakar and Daisy Lee.”

GOLF: Lightcliffe Golf Club’s ladies played their annual away day at Shipley Beckfoot Golf Club in glorious weather last week.

The winning team were Belinda Wardingley, Gill Shirlaw, Jo Stoker and Lisa Aspinall.

Meanwhile, the annual match between Lightcliffe’s Rabbits and ladies section was also contested, with the Rabbits securing victory.