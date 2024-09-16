Halifax Harriers hold surprise homecoming for their Olympian, Max Burgin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Max Burgin, the Halifax Harrier who got to the final of the 800 metres at the Paris Olympics in August was treated to a surprise homecoming at the Spring Hall Track. Max reached the final after posting a PB in the semi-final.

Max, a member of Halifax Harriers Athletics club was invited to Start the club’s track and field championships at their Spring Hall running track on September 10. The venue was packed with young athletes, their parents and senior runners as Max started the first junior race. He then signed autographs for the young athletes and presented a trophy to the under 11 team who had recently won the West Yorkshire track and field competition. Max also congratulated two athletes who had come first and second in the under 11 individual scorings, Shaun Duffy and Harry Brown respectively.

Proceedings were then paused as host for the evening, Harriers’ Martin Haigh, reminded the gathered audience that Max reached the final of the 800 metres at the Paris Olympics last month. Max got to the final by coming third in the semi-final in a personal best time of 1 minute, 43.5 seconds. Martin said, “when we see one of our athletes attending an international competition, all we can ask is for them to do their best and you can’t get better than attaining a PB!”

Martin then introduced Calderdale Councillor Danielle Durrans, the Cabinet Lead for Public Services and Communities, which includes sport. Danielle said, “she was incredibly proud of what Max had achieved and was highly encouraged by the friendliness and warmth of the Halifax Harriers.” The social media team from CMBC Culturedale were also present to interview some of the athletes and to capture content for their website.

Max with the successful under 11 team

The icing on the cake of the evening was when club President, Keith Midgley said a few empowering, heartfelt words to Max and then presented him with a special award from the club in recognition of his amazing achievements at the Paris Olympics. Max responded by thanking everyone for supporting him on his journey to becoming an Olympian.

Max now goes on to altitude training in preparation for the next round of top competitions and we are sure that he has inspired the young athletes in the club who will perhaps, one day, become Olympians too.