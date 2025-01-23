Halifax Ladies 27 v Carlisle Cougars 17

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After the break for Christmas and bad weather, Fax was grateful to return to rugby.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlisle after a hold up on the motorway could have guessed it might not be their day. A injury from the kick off resulting in an early change, followed quickly by further injuries to Carlisle requiring the assistance of the Halifax physio!

Carlisle showed a clear determination to run the ball through the backs , but solid defence and poor passing ensured Halifax kept them pinned in their own half. Continued pressure eventually told, after strong carries by front row, a break from Rachel Comyn-Doyle, followed by quick recycled ball for Emma Davey to cross for the first points of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tami Saya received the kick off on the full and spread the ball into the backs, who again linked with the forwards, who rather than go wide , chose contact, short carries then resulted in a knock on. After 30 mins Carlisle made their first sustained attack into Halifax half, helped by silly penalties.

Natalia Laing

A strong run from Carlisles centre saw her make the 22 before being tackled and the ball turned over, quick hands saw Nina Zebedee-Howard beat the winger and full back to score and convert her own try.

From the kick off, Halifax again moved the ball to attack the opposite side of the field, a penalty, lineout move and quick attack , saw Fax in touch 5 meters from Carlisle line, Coral Luck stole the lineout, and Leah-Mae Beckett wove in under the posts.

Cumulative penalties in the home 22 saw Comyn-Doyle with a yellow card, before eventually superior numbers created an overlap and Carlisle scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the kick off Fax recovered the ball at a ruck with a good attacking platform, only for the game to be halted for further injuries to Carlisle and another player substituted.

Elizabeth Swales in action against Carlisle

Half time 17-5

A mistake after kickoff gave Carlisle a scrum , and poor tackling saw them score and convert to bring the home side back into sight!

Carlisle had a new found energy and put together some good phases, before Fax turned the ball over, Comyn-Doyle made a strong run before the winger strayed into touch. At the resulting lineout Carlisle suffered another injury and resumed with 14 players.

Strong running by Nina Zebedee-Howard and Comyn-Doyle saw the ball come back across the pitch, a gallop through the gap by Abigail Sharpe, and pass to Ella Powell who took her opposite number in and out before diving over for a try!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail Sharpe on the attack

Receipt of the kick off, strong carries followed by quick hands from forwards and backs saw Annya Highly in space, hold the last defender and give the ball to Zebedee-Howard to run in for a try.

Mistakes and penalties again let Carlisle back into the game, and another try. Fax immediately went to the other end of the pitch, only to drop the ball over the line.

An entertaining game of rugby from both sides, saw Fax as winners!