Halifax RUFC 14 Rotherham Phoenix RUFC 15

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another turning point for Halifax RUFC occurred on Saturday, as Halifax lost by the narrowest of margins at home to their old foes Rotherham Phoenix.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A game that in the past has been the deciding factor between a successful season and one where Halifax were with the also rans. It is hoped that the result is just a blip and the race to the division title can get back on track as quickly as possible.

Halifax were again without a couple of key players, but the strength in depth that Halifax now have shouldn’t have had much of a bearing on the result, with Danial Sullivan slotting back into the hooker position, and Gerard Rowlings taking the number eight role from Dion Groombridge. Halifax were also fortunate to be in the position to call upon the experience of Sean Dyson to play at scrum half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sullivan especially took the opportunity to demonstrate his powerful running, and Rowlings was as strong in defence as Groombridge has been in attack.

Danny Sullivan played well on his return to the Hooke position for Halifax

Yes, it was the same story with Halifax being slow to get into the game, and allowing the opposition to score first, as Rotherham took the game to Halifax, forcing them to concede after a rolling maul, the ball was touched down by their number six Joshua Steeple.

The try was unconverted and seemed to kick start Halifax as they probed deep into the Rotherham half, captain Jack Fairbank pushing his team forward as the ball was passed out allowing Louis Key to score to the right of the posts. Again, with the wind affecting all aspects of the game, Callum Bacon missed the conversion.

Soon after it was Halifax on the scoreboard again as Bacon found his kicking boots as Phoenix were penalised for going off their feet at the ruck, the kick was successful to take Halifax into the lead 8 – 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, Halifax probed, pushing Phoenix back, who again they found themselves at the end of the referee’s whistle, as they consistently refused to retreat, and sure enough the patience of the referee wore thin, and the Phoenix number seven Thomas Westbury saw yellow.

Callum Bacon lines up a penalty for Halifax

Unfortunately, the resulting kick was unsuccessful, but Bacon was soon given another chance as Rotherham were penalised for another high tackle. This time Bacon was on target and the score became 11 – 5.

And so, it remained for half time.

Half Time Score: Halifax RUFC 11 Rotherham Phoenix RUFC 5

Head coach Dwaine West as confident but cautious at this stage, the similar mistakes had started to show but Halifax needed to tighten their defence and stick to their game plan. Overall, this was clearly a closer game that anticipated, and at this stage either side could take the much-needed win.

Halifax defending their line against Rotherham Phoenix

A few changes were made during half time as Groombridge entered the game for the first time from the bench. Indeed, it was the big number eight who made the first inroads as he evaded a couple of would-be tacklers but was pulled up short as he drove forward for the line. It seems that the only was Phoenix could stop Halifax was to tackle high and so they gave Halifax and chance to further their lead, Callum Bacon swiftly taking the opportunity and the score became 14-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was at this stage that Halifax seemed to sit back and invite the Phoenix players to bring the game to them. James Dodd was shown a yellow card for a high and dangerous tackle, and as Rotherham started attacking through their large pack, Halifax were scampering in defence. They held their ground well but simply couldn’t hold back the Rotherham onslaught. The try line was repelled time and time again, only for the Rotherham number eight Coy to break the tiring defence and score the try of the game. The conversation was unsuccessful, and the score remained 14 – 10.

With ten minutes left, again, Phoenix were on the attack, keeping the ball in the forwards, and as Halifax fatigue started to show, the ball was shipped out for the substitute number 17 Daniel Lawton to score, the conversation was unsuccessful, and the score became 14 – 15.

And so, the score remained, despite Halifax throwing the proverbial kitchen sink at the Phoenix team. This game could have easily been a Halifax win, they have a weekend off next week and hope to dust themselves down for an away trip to Thornensians on the 2nd of November.

This weekend clearly showed the strength in depth that Halifax now possess, with Halifax send team beating Old Rishworthians 3rd Team 21 – 15 at home on Friday evening. The future is looking good for Halifax.

Halifax RUFC (11) 14

Tries: Key

Rotherham Phoenix (5) 15

Tries: Steeple, Coy, Lawton

1.Robbie Spencer

2.Danny Sullivan

3.Kayne Broadbent

4.Michael Kite

5. Isaac Farrel

6.Nick Lodge

7.Elliot Mercer

8.Gerard Rollings

9.Sean Dyson

10.Callum Bacon

11.James Dodd

12.Jack Fairbank

13.Louis Key

14.Jason Dodd

15. Ben Bottomly

16.Glen Warne

17.Luke Dyson

18.McCall Baker

19.Sion Groombridge

20.Luke Wilson

Photographs By Alistair Brown