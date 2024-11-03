Halifax RUFC bounce back with a vengeance

Thornensians RUFC Vs Halifax RUFC

Two weeks ago Halifax didn’t play very well, a week ago, they were at home, still licking their wounds, and wondering where it went wrong. On Saturday, they showed what they were made of. A perfect reply to the demands of head coach Dwaine West and a perfect antidote to the sore heads of only a fortnight ago.

The atmosphere was tense as Halifax arrived in North Doncaster, anticipating a hard game against an unknown entity made up of a blend of raw talent and experienced players.

As Halifax kicked off, the considerable home crowd was building and immediately they were awarded a scrum following a knock on by Halifax. The crowd was restless already and if wasn’t long before the first hard tackles were made by both sides, Elliot Mercer leading the way from the Open Side flank.

Forward dominance was key against a strong Thornensians side

After seven minutes a lineout led to a strong run by right wing Luke Wilson, and Halifax immediately adopted the game plan that went array and ultimately cost them the game against Rotherham Phoenix. When they get it right, Halifax can play some excellent rugby. Some incredible handling by the Halifax forwards, ultimately leading to Jack Fairbank cutting a superb line directly back in to the opposition, slicing through two tackles and scoring the Halifax sides first try of the game. Callum Bacon added the extras to make the score 0 – 7.

The game plan works, and works well, as long as it is embraced by the players, the ball was soon back in the hands of Halifax, again, following a strong run by Nick Lodge, some excellent handling skills by Robbie Spencer and Craig Sim, resulted in try number two scored out wide by Luke Wilson.

Unfortunately, the conversion was missed, and Halifax were leading 0 – 12. This was a different Halifax, not only did they score first, but they played with belief, they played with a drive that had sadly been missing in the last few games.

The attack continued in earnest, Dion Groombridge taking the ball back in to contact, breaking three tackles. He was held just short by a desperate Thornensians defence. He passed the ball inside to scrum half Kyle Carter who scored Halifax’s third try to the right of the posts. The conversion was good and the score after twenty minutes was 0 – 19.

Halifax line out is becoming one of their main weapons.

But the demons of previous weeks, started to creep back in, as Halifax were on the receiving end of their own medicine, Thornensians probed deep into their half, and despite some excellent defence first by Danny Sullivan and Willy Woodhead, Captain Jack Fairbank and debutant Riley Sunderland, Thornensians scored their own try through some excellent hands, as Scott Berry surged over to score. The extras were added by Andy Barrass and the score became 7 – 19.

Halifax found themselves without the influential Elliot Mercer, who took a knock to the head, they also found themselves at the mercy of the referee. A few soft penalties were conceded and Halifax faced another try, as James Wildman scored an opportunistic try. The extras were missed, and the score was 12 – 19.

Mercer soon returned to the affray but couldn’t help as Thornensians score their third try through Andrew Evans. The score was tied 19 – 19 and Halifax were in danger of throwing the game away, and it was only 35 minutes old.

Halifax were again in the bad books of the referee as Luke Wilson was shown yellow for a perceived deliberate knock on. Halifax were quite rightly vexed by the decision but had to live with being a man down for the next 10 minutes.

Halifax on the attack

Fortunately the referee called for half time, Halifax needed to restock. They knew they had let their old habits creep back in to the game plan. They needed to rest, recuperate and go again.

Half Time - Thornensians RUFC 19 Halifax RUFC 19

Very few words were needed from the Halifax coaching team. Halifax had twenty minutes of some of the best rugby they had played all year, followed by twenty minutes of some very average decision making. Which side ran out in the second half was entirely down to the players.

Immediately after kick off, Callum Bacon playing at fullback, took the game on to show his team mates that they needed to get back to the game plan. He chased his own kick and scored the try of the game. He converted his own try and the score was 19 – 26.

Elliot Mercer, a vital cog in the Halifax Side.

As the Thornensians supporters started feeling the heat, their frustrations boiled over. Halifax took the mature approach and walked away, only to feel the wrath of the referee once again, with number eight Dion Groombridge and the Thornensians number 20 Patrick Canning both being sent to the sinbin.

He was soon joined by Danny Sullivan as Halifax were caught in possession, and conceded a penalty deep in to their own half. The ball was passed out to the backs and Thornensians right winger Ewan Winslow took the opportunity and scored. The conversion was missed and the score was 24 – 26.

Despite being down two men, and having lost Craig Sim to a suspected broken arm the attack soon went back in the way of Halifax, with some excellent counter rucking by Robbie Spencer, and an audacious run by Isaac Farrel, who fed a rampaging substitute prop Glen Warne, he offloaded to give Sean Dyson a try. The conversion was good and the score was 24 – 33.

Almost immediately, this new Halifax, the positive, safe Halifax that we saw in the first 20 minutes of the game returned with a vengeance. The ball was passed out from the scrum, through the hands, taken in by Ben Bottomly who took the ball wide, to pass the ball inside to Carter to score. The conversion was good and the score was 24 – 40.

The support in depth was obvious to the Halifax crowd, as newly converted ex-league player Damon Birik showed. The support he offered from the bench was priceless, no one can stop him with the ball in hand.

And so the score remained. The result was deserved by Halifax, for in patches when they played well they were excellent. From players one to twenty, they knew their game plan. When they stick to it, they will not be beaten in this league. Role on next week as Halifax face Skipton at home. Hopefully Halifax that was on show for the first twenty minutes on Saturday will be there, and if they are, you have to bank on Dwaine Wests men to get the win.

Final Score: Thornensians RUFC 24 Halifax RUFC 40

1. Robbie Spencer

2.Willy Woodhead

3.Danny Sullivan

4.Isaac Farrell-Briggs

5.Craig Sim

6.Nick Lodge

7.Elliot Mercer

8.Dion Groombridge

9.Kyle Carter

10.Sean Dyson

11.Ben Bottomly

12.Jack Fairbank

13.Rilkey Sunderland

14.Luke Wilson

15. Callum Bacon

16.Glen Warne

17.Daman Birik

18.Simon Birkbeck

19.Michael Kite

20.Luke Dyson

Report By Alistair Brown

Photo Credit Alistair Brown

Thornensians RUFC (19) 24

Tries: Berry, Wildman, Evans, Windslow

Halifax RUFC (24) 40

Tries: Fairbank, Wilson, Carter (2), Bacon, Dyson,