Halifax RUFC Off To A Flier

If you had have asked anyone at Halifax RUFC to describe the perfect start of their 24/25 season, an emphatic win over a team that beat them convincingly in the first game of last season would have been on the lips of just about everyone in Blue.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nerves were tangible yesterday as the minutes ticked down to kick off, against a Burley side that 12 months ago were victors 28 – 33 in the same game last season.

How things have changed in the last 12 months. Halifax have recruited well, the Head Coach Dwayne West is stamping his own style in to a club creating a feeling of confidence, cohesion and stability. West seems to be providing it in spades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the first tackle by new recruit Luke Wilson, the feeling was there for Halifax to dominate this game, yet it was Burley to score first, a well worked move from the base of a scrum, passed out wide, and a chip over the top, for their winger Josh Anderson to score in the right corner. The subsequent conversion was missed.

Robbie Spencer scoring his debut try

The try was a catalyst for Halifax to dominate all aspects of the game, as the drizzle started, Halifax forwards game became a force to be reckoned with. Immediately after the kick off, Burley were penalised for a high tackle and the resulting penalty was quickly taken. From the ruck, the ball was recycled with Dion Groombridge taking the ball from the Halifax 10-meter line. There was nothing stopping the big number eight who broke through three tackles to score to the right of the posts. This was looking very good for the boys in blue.

The conversion was unsuccessful by Callum Bacon but this didn’t deter Halifax, if anything they were eager to get the ball moving again. Immediately from the kick off Joe Walsh broke free from several would be tacklers to take the ball well in to the Burley half, again the Burley team were guilty of tackling high, another penalty to Halifax, this time Bacon judged the kick perfectly to give Halifax a line out five meters from the Burley line.

Following a throw to the ever dependable Elliot Mercer, the Halifax driving maul worked perfectly, with another new signing Robbie Spencer being the back man and scoring a debut try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With ball in hand the Halifax forwards were a powerful unit, Glen Warne defying his age in making some ferocious tackles. The ball was again kicked deep and again it was taken forward by Halifax. Nick Lodge this time making some serious yardage. Again, Burley were guilty of a high tackle and again Bacon kicked to the corner.

Hooker Willie Woodhead on his way to score Halifax 2nd try

It was Déjà vu as the driving maul worked perfectly again. This time Willy Woodhead being the recipient of the try.

The score was racking up quickly, it was 17 – 5 and Halifax were nowhere near done.

The ball was taken in to the Burley half, only for the run of play to change, as this time Halifax were the ones found wanting as they were caught offside, the new offside laws catching them out as a penalty to Burley was awarded in front of the posts. The kick was unsuccessful and the score remained 17-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halifax scrum was dominant, they seemed composed but ready to wear the opposition down. They just needed to ensure the they won their own scrum and forced scrum penalties from the opposition put in. Halifax seemed to do just that, they dug deep when it mattered and punished the Burley pack time and time again

Halifax number eight Dion Groombridge scored two tries against Burley

Kick off and an early knock-on meant Halifax were on the front foot again. Burley anticipated the onslaught and were guilty of the early engage. The resulting free kick was passed to another new recruit, this time recently converted Rugby League player Isaac Farrel Briggs was the recipient. He demonstrated to the crowd what he could do and how former club Illingworth RUFC will miss him, as he drove through four tackles to score a try that he will remember for a long time. What a try, what a day, what a player!

After a successful conversion the score was 24-5, and the excitement was building as the crowd wanted more.

As it seemed, so did the Halifax number eight Dion Groombridge, following a ruck, he sensed the white line was beckoning and went through two tackles to score in exactly the same place. Callum Bacon had found his kicking boots and was successful with the conversion, taking the score to 31 – 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a long kick off, the ball was gathered and Burley was again forced back in to their own half, A quick ball out to the backs and a move that came straight of the training ground resulted in Kyle Carter becoming scorer number four, with a well worked try.

Halifax were five tries to one up, there didn’t seem anyway back from a tiring Burley team. After a few minutes of kicking the ball away, the Halifax backs sensed that it was a time to change tactic, Captain Jack Fairbank called for the ball out wide. Scrum half Kyle Carter fed the ball through Bacon, Fairbank presented the ball to Ben Kirk at outside centre, James Dodd, nipping inside to collect the ball and offload it to Graham Charlesworth who sliced through the Burley backs like a knife through hot butter to score the try of the half. The Burley backs were left wondering where that move came from, hoping that it wasn’t going to be repeated anytime soon.

The score was 41 – 5, Halifax were seven tries to one up. For Burley the half time whistle couldn’t come soon enough, for everyone in the blue of Halifax didn’t want this new look Halifax side to stop.

The half time team talk must have been an interesting one, with both coaches having completely contrasting experiences of the game. Halifax coach Dwayne West could be heard saying he wanted more, keep at them, make them pay for last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the second half began, and as the drizzle turned to rain, the game became less skilful and as the weary bodies tired, the scores were kept to a minimum, Danny Sulivan came on at Loosehead and made a few trademark runs in to midfield, and with Sean Dyson replacing Callum Bacon at Half back, the attacks kept coming, but with the ball now resembling a bar of soap, it was definitely a game for the forwards.

For any player either current or from the past who have played in the pack, this was a game that they would have cherished, for anyone outside the scrum, It was becoming stagnant.

15 minutes in to the second half, Burley were on the attack, ball in hand, Craig Simm and Dion Groomsbridge combined to produce the mother of all tackles. The entire rugby population of West Yorskhire collectively had a sharp intake of breath as the force of two seasoned players combined to take down the Burley number five. A bone cruncher of a tackle if ever there was one, and one that typified the new emphasis on maintaining forward momentum that Dwayne West is installing on his players.

The game ebbed and flowed until Luke Wilson was yellow carded for an off the ball offence, but as the game was now more or less over, and the ball was being kept in the forwards, the opportunities for Burley to capitalise on the one man advantage were limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed quickly by Nick Lodge, who had an outstanding game, hitting rucks and making yards all game, only to see yellow for being too enthusiastic when entering a ruck.

Deep in to the final minutes, the former league player and now Union convert Issac Farrell Brigg proved unstoppable again, scoring the final try of the game leaving the final score 46 – 5.

The final whistle blew and Halifax walked off the pitch with their heads held high. If this game was anything to go by, get yourself down to Ovenden Park this season, because Halifax are on fire.

Report By Alistair Brown

Photographs By Hindle’s Photography

Halifax (19) 46

Tries: Robbie Spencer, Willy Woodhead, Issac Farrell Brigg (2), Dion Groombridge (2), Kyle Carter, Graham Charlesworth

Burley (5) 5

Tries: Anderson

1.Glen Warne

2.Willy Woodhead

3.Robbie Spencer

4.Issac Farrell Brigg

5.Joe Walsh

6.Nick Lodge

7.Elliot Mercer

8.Dion Groombridge

9.Kyle Carter

10.Callum Bacon

11.James Dodd

12.Jack Fairbank

13.Ben Kirk

14.Luke Wilson

15. Graham Charlesworth

16.Simon Birkbeck

17.Danny Sullivan

18.Micheal Kite

19.Sean Dyson

20.Craig Simm