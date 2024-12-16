Halifax Scrum proves the difference as Halifax dominate against Castleford

Halifax certainly know where the try-line is when they put their mind to it. On Saturday last, the men from Ovenden Park travelled to Castleford for the return fixture against a Castleford team looking for revenge.

Despite some absent key personnel, Halifax were confident that the slip up against Leeds Corinthians two weeks ago would not be on the cards and they could continue their rich vein of form as seen in their demolition of West Park Leeds last weekend.

Last weeks victory against West Park Leeds was one to cherish, the game being won through speed and skill. Saturday’s game was pure brute force, as Halifax looked to grind the Castleford players down from the first whistle.

No better example of this came as Daman Birik was given the starting birth at tight-head prop, an inspirational move by Dwayne Wes, and pone that proved to be highly successful, as the Halifax scrum competed and dominated the Castleford pack from the off.

Halifax line out V Castleford

It took only six minutes for Halifax to make their first foray on to the score board, as a series of penalties and drop balls, resulted in a scrum, and while the power in both packs was evident, the sheer size of both front rows was a sight to behold, Halifax proved dominant as the ball was passed through the backs, for Sean Dyson to score. The conversion was successful as Callum Bacon added the extra two points.

Halifax were looking good but despite the dominance in the scrum, Castleford were next to score, as again, Halifax’ ill-discipline resulted in them being pinned back by the referee, a quick ruck resulted in the ball being passed left for tight-head prop Kieran Nash to feel that Christmas had come early as he found an open try line to score what must have been the easiest try ever scored on a rugby union field. With the conversion missed the score remained 5 – 7.

The next five minutes was a war of attrition, played by two heavy packs in the idle of the field. Neither side showed quarter and none were given, with Luke Dyson storming through the centre of the field, only to held up short of the Castleford try line. The ball was cleared by the long boot of the Castleford fly half Mark Poppleton. From the resulting line out, the ball was presented to the backs, passing back in to the forwards for a rampaging Daman Birik. The ball was passed out again, this time, Castleford had no answer and Willie Woodhead scrambled over the line. The conversion was missed and the score remained 5 – 12.

A few early changes from Halifax with the introduction of Chris Clough proving to be the catalyst for the backs to move up a gear, as almost immediately from kick off, Clough was on the receiving end of some fine handling skills, lead from the front by Jack Fairbank, who p[resented Clough with a walk over try. With the conversion missed, the score became 5-17.

Halifax scrum was dominant against Castleford

With the power of the Halifax pack not reducing at any stage and now the backs working on all cylinders, Halifax proved dominant in all areas of the field, the scrum was now walking the Castleford pack back, with the dominance proving successful over and over again, the ball as soon back in the hands of the Halifax backs, allowing Riley Sunderland to wiggle his way through some would be tacklers and score the right of the posts. Bacon found his target and the score became 5 - 24

Glen Warne was introduced as a replacement for the rampaging Daman Birik, who took the time to recover, knowing the job was only half done. Warne entered the field and was soon called in to action, but the relief for the Castelford pack soon became realisation that while the weight of the front row may have reduced, the s power certainly had not.

Castleford may have been down by 19 points, but they played the remainer of the half like they had a point to prove. The Castleford number 12 Steven Hayward was particular alive, forcing the Halifax back to defend like their lives depended on it. Repeatedly the Halifax backs defence held out, only for a huge surge from Hayward to see Halifax number four, Briggs pull him down illegally, and face the wrath of the referee. Halifax were to play the next ten minutes with 14 men.

This proved to have no effect on Halifax, as the ball was soon regained and forced down the left wing. Chris Clough was on the receiving end of an easy walk in try. The score became 5-29 with the conversion attempt being unsuccessful.

The referees whistle was blown for half time. Halifax were playing well, but they knew a momentary lapse of concentration and Castleford could come back in to the game. Halifax had secured the try bonus point, the second half would be a game won on tactics and concentration. Halifax new they had to maintain both at 10 percent.

Half Time - Castleford 5 Halifax RUFC 29

The second half kicked off, an for the first 10 minutes of the half, it seemed both teams were at a danger of cancelling each other out. Farrelly was back on, making the Halifax contingent back to 15, only for Riley Sunderland to stop the Castleford players taking a penalty early and face a yellow card from the referee.

This gave Castleford a welcome boost as the ball was passed right and the left, back in to the hands of their forwards, to score a well worked and well deserved try by Conner Wilson Following a successful kick at goal, the score was 12 – 29.

Immediately upon the restart, Castleford attacked again, through the same channels, to see the gaps open up and Halifax scrabbling back, Kean Hiscock scored to the right of the posts to take the score 17-29

Halifax were in danger here, they knew things had to change. They knew that any more lapses in concentration and Castleford would be on them.

The Halifax team managed to hold out for the remained of the time that they were down to 14 men, but the play was all with Castleford, again attacking through the rejuvenated forwards but the Halifax defence was equal to it, Halifax attacked on the left, with Chris Clough coring his Hatrick and Halifax’s sixth try of the game with the conversion unsuccessful the score remained 17 – 34

Repeated attacks from the Castleford backs, and Halifax defence was standing tall. Everything that Castleford threw at them, Halifax seemed to have the answer, yet despite some excellent tackling from backs and forwards alike, Castelford finally broke through to score their fourth try by Liam Hands. The score remained 22-34.

With ten minutes left, Halifax realised that the score line was slowly creeping up in Castleford favour. They know they had the power in the scrum to dominate the opposition, and it was indeed the scrum that proved to be the base from where their final score came from. The ball was passed pout from Cater to Fairbank, who then found Carter again who simply had too much gas on the left wing to score the final points of the game, Bacon finishing the match with a successful kick and the final score was 22-41.

Despite the score line, this was a tough test of Halifax, who now sit in second. They have two weeks off for Christmas and then face Old Otliensians on the weekend of the 5th of January for what will be another top of the table clash.

They simply can not afford to slip up against their old foes.

Full Time - Castleford 22 Halifax RUFC 41

Castleford (5) 22

Halifax RUFC (41)

Tries: Sean Dyson, Willie Woodhead, Riley Sunderland, Chris Clough(3) Kyle Carter,

1. Robbie Spencer

2.Willy Woodhead

3 Daman Birik

4.Issac Farrell Brigg

5.Luke Dyson

6.Louis Key

7.Elliot Mercer

8.Micheal Kite

9.Kyle Carter

10.Callum Bacon

11.Ben Bottomly

12.Jack Fairbank

13.Riley Sunderland

14.Stanley Steele

15. Sean Dyson

16.Glen Warne

17.Chris Clough

18.Luke Wilson

19.Benjamin Kirk

20.Charlie Higgins