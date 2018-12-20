Group of dads to shine at Halifax Synchronised Swimming Club's Christmas Show

A group of dads will be showcasing their newly learned synchronised swimming skills at a performance like no other.

The team, made up of dads of members of the Halifax Synchronised Swimming Club, will perform at the club's Christmas show on Saturday (December 22) at Halifax Pool from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Lisa Garling from the club came up with the idea after the release of Swimming with Men, a film which follows a man suffering from a mid-life crisis as he finds new meaning after joining an all-male, middle-aged, amateur synchronised swimming team.

She said: "After some persuasion, although not too much, some dads came forward to take part in this sponsored event.

"Our dads train once a week at Halifax Pool and will be performing to the theme tune of Game of Thrones."

The Christmas show will round off a great year for the club locally, regionally and nationally winning lots of medals as well as the under 12s team retaining their title as British National champions.

"All of our swimmers will be performing these routines along with our beginners, masters and dads team at the Christmas show," said Lisa. "We also have our Club Captain Isobel’s Davies, performing her solo. Isobel has, for the second year running, been selected to represent Great Britain in the junior squad. We are all very proud of her."

For more information on the Christmas Show visit www.halifaxsynchro.co.uk

