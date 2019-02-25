Halifax gears up to welcome Tour de Yorkshire trophies

Halifax is getting ready to welcome the official Tour de Yorkshire trophies ahead of their own tour, which starts this week.

Both the men’s and women’s trophies will visit each of the start and finish locations on their travels, making an appearance at schools, leisure centres and iconic venues along the way.

The trophies will be visiting Halifax on Wednesday, 13 March after following the route of this year's event.

They will also be visiting Doncaster, Selby, Barnsley, Bedale, Bridlington, Scarborough and Leeds.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The Tour de Yorkshire Trophy Tour is always a popular event and a great opportunity for communities to start to build the excitement ahead of the upcoming race.

"There are plans for the trophies to visit various schools as part of the tour which will give a lot of children a chance to see them with their own eyes - it might even inspire the next generation of cycling stars!”

The gold-plated trophies were designed and made by hand at world leading trophy makers Thomas Fattorini Ltd, which was founded in 1827 by Antonio Fattorini.

The trophies will be transported to each venue in one of Welcome to Yorkshire’s branded BMW’s, supplied by Global Autocare, complete with the iconic yellow ‘Y’ attached to the roof.