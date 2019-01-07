Yorkshire Cyclocross League wraps up for the winter in Todmorden with some solid racing on a technical course

Hundreds of riders descend on Todmorden park for annual Cyclocross race

While many people were still enjoying the quiet time between Christmas and New Year, over 200 bike racers descended on Todmorden’s Centre Vale Park to race in the Yorkshire Cyclocross Association’s final race of its ten-race series.

Here are pictures from the annual event, with images taken by Paul Davy @cycletogs

While some riders had enough championship points in the bag to sit back (or sit home), for other racers, the series came down to this final race of the series, which had started back in early September.
There were a number of races at the annual event as the strong fields of competitors, some first time riders and other seasoned racers, took on the race.
Matt Taylor (Albion CC) won the mens senior race and the top three of the womens race were Poppy Cooke (Junior), Libby Greatorex (Senior) and Alison Kinloch (Vet 40).
