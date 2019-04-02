This is when the Tour de Yorkshire will start from the Piece Hall in Halifax and where the race will go

With one month to go until the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire, organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and Amaury Sport Organisation have unveiled what time the race will be setting off from The Piece Hall in Halifax and travelling through Calderdale.

Millions of spectators are expected to line the route over the four days of action which will see the Tour de Yorkshire take place between May 2 to 5 and the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race between May 3 to 4.

Halifax will once again host the final stage of the race on May 5 for what has been called 'The Yorkshire Classic'.

Riders will leave the Grade II listed Piece Hall at 12.35pm and make their way out of the town centre and up Free School Lane towards King Cross.

From there it will travel back into town and pass Dean Clough on Ovenden Road.

It will pass through Ovenden and head up to Holmfield, through to Bradshaw and then out onto Brighouse and Denholme Road.

Cyclists will then exit Calderdale and reach the cobbled Main Street in Haworth at 1.11pm.

The day's race will end in Leeds at 5.17pm.

Welcome to Yorkshire Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “It’s always exciting to share these timings as spectators can now plan exactly where and when they want to watch the race. Every time we see them we’re astonished by how quickly the peloton travels, but these are the best riders in the world after all!

“There is a whole host of added entertainment being planned en-route so be sure to line the roadside early on the days so you get to see the colourful race caravan and fleet of Yorkshire cycling legends pass through.”