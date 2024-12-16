My Mito Mission holds Green Santa Hat Dash to raise funds for essential research

On Sunday, December 8, the Elland-based charity, My Mito Mission held their inaugural Green Santa Hat Dash from Stainland Cricket Club.

The event was named the ‘Green Santa Hat Dash’ as this is the charity colour and Santa’s original tunic was green.

There were two courses to choose from, a four-lap 5km route for adults and a smaller four-lap 1.5km route for children.

Despite the heavy rain and high winds in the days leading up to the event, the weather was relatively calm on the day of the run. Over 30 people lined up for the run which was started by Christine Beal, chair of the charity.

Santa Dashers on the course

Joint run coordinator, Martin Haigh – a Trustee of My Mito Mission, dressed as a green Santa said: “The atmosphere was buzzing and participants really got into the Christmas spirit with some wearing Santa or Elf outfits.

After the run the ‘dashers’ were rewarded with a certificate and a goody bag and refreshments were available for all to enjoy. A Tombola stall was also held to raise money for the cause.

The team at Stainland Cricket Club were very accommodating and we were absolutely delighted that Holywell Green company, ADDEV Materials, sponsored the event for us. This was our first attempt at organising a Santa Dash and next year we hope for a much bigger entry so local people can enjoy the event and help support the Mito Mission.”

My Mito Mission is a registered charity which supports people living with Mitochondrial Disease and raises funds for research into finding a cure. Mitochondria are mini power packs producing energy inside our cells and when they don’t work properly organs can fail having a major impact on people’s wellbeing and mortality. For more information visit: www.mymitomission.uk.