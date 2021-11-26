Greetland Allrounders U15s take on Shevington Sharks.

Retro Gallery: 10 Halifax sports pictures from 10 years ago

There was plenty of senior and junior sport for Halifax Courier readers to enjoy a decade ago, with Siddal ARLFC, Halifax Hockey Club and Hebden Bridge Golf Club among those featured in the paper.

By Mark Berry
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:36 am

Also appearing in our nostalgic look back on sport from November 2011 are Greetland Allrounders U15s rugby league team and football action from Shelf United's clash with Ryburn.

It is also a decade since FC Halifax Town took on rivals Brighouse Town in a close-fought West Riding Cup clash - to view our retro match gallery click here

1. Tackled

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Eye on the Ball

A Halifax-Huddersfield Golf Alliance event at Hebden Bridge Golf Club.

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Golf Action

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Match Day

Action from Ovenden Amateurs versus Queen's Head.

Photo: Jim Fitton

