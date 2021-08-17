12-year-old Calderdale golfer Daniel Henbest wins Captain’s Junior Open at Huddersfield Golf Club

Daniel Henbest with Andrew Marlow

Daniel, whose handicap is seven, plays for his county at under 14 and under 16 level, and won the Charles Sutcliffe Trophy by six holes.

The Rastrick High School student shot a first round of 71 and a second round of 73 to take the trophy.

It was the first Captain’s Weekend in two years at Huddersfield Golf Club, with over 200 members taking part.

After the first round on the Saturday, those that made the cut went out for round two on Sunday, with the Juniors going out first.