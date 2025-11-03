All to play for in Lions’ club championships

Stainland Lions’ runners were chasing precious points when they competed in the penultimate race of the Club Championships, the Guy Fawkes 10, last week.

This year featured a brand-new start location in the picturesque town of Pateley Bridge, but the course remained every bit as challenging for the 22 club runners who lined-up at the start.

Phil Moyles delivered a brilliant performance, powering across the finish line in 1:15:20, with Andy Baird close behind in 1:16:00. Age-category places went to Steve Hallam (3rd MV65) and Helen Armitage (3rd FV60).

With just one race left, the championship standings are tight as Lions aim to end the season with a roar.

Stainland Lions' contingent at the Guy Fawkes 10. Pic: Maria Chandler

Lions results: Phil Moyles (1:15:20), Andy Baird (1:16:00), Clayton Cutter (1:21:49), Steve Hallam (1:23:49) 3rd MV65, John Carless (1:26:04), Helen Armitage (1:26:29) 3rd FV60, Martin O’Brien (1:30:40), Rebecca Gvozdenko (1:35:06), Tim Neville (1:35:27), Karen Carless (1:39:36), Diane Waite (1:41:51), Hayley Kelly (1:43:09), Joanne Cooke (1:43:51), Sandy Gee (1:44:36), David Rushworth (1:45:11), Sue Cash (1:46:14), Paul Butterfield (1:49:16), Heather Anderson (1:50:06), Adam Morton (1:51:30), Alex Whyte (1:57:57), Margaret Conway (2:13:33), Carol Whitworth (2:13:33).

The Deepdale Dash, Barton & District AC’s premier UK road race, unveiled a faster and more dynamic course for 2025 and the Lions seized the opportunity.

Paula Statham smashed through the 40-minute barrier, running a huge personal best of 39:56, cutting more than two minutes from her previous best and taking first place in the FV35 ranks.

Lindsay Upton added another age-category victory, finishing first FV45 in 43:41.

Five fearless Lions braved the tough Soyland Moor Fell Race, a 13.5 mile beast with 1,300 feet of ascent, bogs deep enough to swallow shoes, and relentless moorland terrain.

From the brutal opening climb at the Hinchcliffe Arms, to the windswept approach to Stoodley Pike, every checkpoint demanded accurate navigation, stamina, and grit.

Daniel Sykes led the team home in 2:07:12, closely followed by James Penson in 2:07:32. Strong performances followed from Jim Harris (2:09:44) and Mark Wearmouth (2:14:36). Helen Hudson added to the weekend’s silverware tally, securing second FV55 in 2:28:54.

Two intrepid Lions lined up among more than 55,000 runners at the iconic TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday.

First held in 1970 as a small local race contained entirely within Central Park, the event has since grown into the largest marathon in the world, showcasing all five boroughs and earning its place in the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Racing through the electric streets of Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan, Margaret Beever finished in 3:00:14 and Clare Thomas clocked 5:03:27.