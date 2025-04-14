Arresting display of squash as Police Championships visits Halifax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was another feast of top quality action at Queens Sports Club when the Halifax venue hosted the 51st National Police Squash and Racketball Championships last week.

Queens were approached to host the prestigious event when international professional squash referee and former police officer Jason Foster saw social media coverage of Queens Club Championships last year.

With five squash courts, two of which are glass-backed, two with seated viewing and the show court named in memory of the late Ken Davidson, the venue is ideally suited for holding big events.

In the open squash competition, Joe Green beat Paul Stroud 11/4 11/8 11/7 to win his fourth straight title, with Tony Webb taking third.

The National Police Squash Championships at Queens was followed by an awards dinner.

Chrissie McMullen won the ladies squash crown, defeating Gemma Barber 11/5 11/4 11/7 to win her ninth title in all competitions. Jo Hemmings was third.

The veterans squash crown went to Nick Freer, who saw off Andy Hynes 8/11 11/1 11/5 11/7 to win his sixth title in all competitions. Ben Thomas made a welcome return to action to finish in third place.

Lisa Tolhurst celebrated her first ever title after beating Debbie Bowen 11/2 11/4 11/3 in the ladies veterans.

The vintage squash crown went to Rob Vivian who beat Mike Leonard 11/6 11/5 11/8 to win his second title, Stuart Parke finishing in third spot.

The racketball crown, his fourth, went to Adam Bagley following his victory over Andy Beel and Chris Davies took third. And the vintage racketball winner was Peter Upton, defeating Simon Amery to notch his 11th title. Mark Woolston came third.

Queens head coach Sarah Campion said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host this prestigious event. We have been bowled over by numerous messages of thanks, not only for our fantastic facilities, but for how welcome all the competitors and guests were made to feel by our staff and volunteers.

"A great bunch of men and women competed over the course of the weekend and the tournament was played in great spirit and was rounded off by some fantastic finals to complete what was a superb weekend all round.”

The competitors stayed at the Cedar Court Hotel, which hosted an awards ceremony and dinner dance. West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Patrick Twiggs was in attendance to present the prizes.

Next year, the championships will be played in Essex.