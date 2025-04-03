Awards event recognises Halifax Harriers’ successful year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The achievements of both junior and senior athletes were recognised at the Halifax Harriers’ annual dinner and prize giving event at Heath Rugby Club.

It has been ​another exceptional year for the Harriers’ athletes with many personal bests and club records recorded as well as county and country honours.

This year, the prizes were presented by Harriers’ club chairman Mark Gaughan and junior accolades focused mainly on cross country championships.

Trophies were awarded to Autumn Good, Isla Pickering and Orla Maden in a three-way tie in the U11s girls age group while the trophy winner in the U11s boys category was Sol Clarke.

Jeannette and Claire Ryan receive the Ryan Award.

Fleur Parkinson was the winner in the U13s girls age group and James Neil took home the U13s boys award, while Kitty Harrison-Sargent and William Pickering claimed the prizes in the U15s girls and boys age groups respectively.

Receiving the award in the U17s women category was Nia Harrison-Sargent and Eli Cattermole took the U17s men’s trophy.

Mark Gaughan also presented special Outstanding Junior Athletes awards to Kitty Harrison-Sargent and Sean Duffy.

In the senior category there were Road Race Challenge category wins for James O’Rourke, April Stewart, Keith Lemon, Nigel Jamieson and Martin Haigh.

Halifax Harriers' senior award winners.

Runners-up in these challenge categories were Will Carver and Will Stewart (Division A), Robert Hick and David Ingle (Division B), Stephen Fitz-Costa and Marc Rocheteau (Division C), Sharon Jamieson and Stephen Denniss (Division D) and Debbie Kirkbride and Kirsty Carver (Division E).

The most improved 10k runner over the year was Jenny Hopkinson.

In the women’s Fell Race Championship, Stef Dickinson was first, followed by Jane Hobson in second and Rachel Standish in third.

The men’s Fell Race Championship winner was Ryan Barker while Will Carver and Tom Paget tied for second place.

Halifax Harriers' junior award winners.

In the cross-country section, Liam Parkin won the senior male award and Will Cattermole received the U20s LJ Coyle Shield.

Katrina Oddy won the women’s veterans trophy and James Franklin scooped the men’s veterans cup.

The Endeavour Trophy was awarded to Hanni Jane Maeer for representing the Harriers at many European and African long-distance events and the Chairman’s Trophy went to David Wooley for exceptional services to the club.

This year a new award was introduced recognising significant contribution to the club, its membership and the wider community. This is named the Ryan Award, in honour of the first recipients, the Ryan family.

The Ryans have been longstanding members of Halifax Harriers and have made a significant personal contribution to the purchase and installation of a defibrillator at the Spring Hall Track plus a mobile AED to be used at races.

These units will not only benefit club members but can be used by the wider community.