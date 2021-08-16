Barmy Army coming to Halifax to take on Copley CC in charity game

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 06: The Barmy Army in full voice during Day Four of the Second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on January 06, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The game starts at 6pm, at The Arches on Copley Lane, on the eve of the Headingley Test match between England and India.

There will be free entry, a barbecue, a bar, music, a Yorkshire CCC player appearance and lots more. Everyone is welcome.

On the evening, Copley are fundraising for Overgate Hospice in memory of former player Steve ‘Chickpea’ Priestley, who was cared for by the staff at the hospice in his last few weeks in 2015.