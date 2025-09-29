Bateman leads Harriers home in speedy Wistow 10k
The scenic, rural road race, organised by Selby Striders running club, takes place on a flat and fast course with only 24 feet of climbing in total.
First home for the club was Paul Bateman in 24th position with a time of 38:13, only just ahead of Ken Montgomery, one place behind in 38:17. James O’Rourke was also in hot pursuit, finishing in 29th position with 38:41; a time that earned him second in the MV50 ranks.
Jack Melia claimed 74th place in a personal best of 45:48 with Tim Slow just behind, in 78th place with 46:44.
Other Halifax finishers: 96 Paul Hopkinson 48:28, 118 Hazel Berrett 50:12, 126 Marc Rocheteau 51:10, 148 Alan Brady 54:10, 205 Martin Haigh 59:26, 217 Kirsty Carver 1:01:21, 222 Debbie Kirkbride 1:02:59, 239 Chris Kirkbride 1:06:21.
The first male to finish was Wakefield Harriers' Robert Brailsford in 31:37 and first woman was Amy Killoran, from Pudsey Pacers, in 38:34. There were 287 finishers.
Elsewhere, a contingent of eight Harriers took part in the Stainland Trail Race, a 10k event through woods, trails and quiet rural roads around Stainland Dean.
Following a torrential downpour the day before, conditions were perfect for race day with moderate temperatures and bright blue skies.
First home for the Harriers was James Franklin in a creditable sixth place, courtesy of his time of 48:43, closely followed by James O’Rourke, in 12th with 51:17. Next home was Amy Radford in 21st with 56:08 while Chris Standish was 23rd in 56:16.
Robert Hick was 30th with 58:10, Jane Hobson took 63rd in 67:46 and Lucia Cattermole claimed 78th in 74:25.
Martin Haigh clocked 78:56 to clinch 81st and first place in the MV70 category. The race was won by Andy Smith, from Slaithwaite Striders, and there were 97 finishers.