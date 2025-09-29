Bateman leads Harriers home in speedy Wistow 10k

Thirteen members of Halifax Harriers were in action at the Wistow 10k, a counter race in the club’s Race Challenge.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scenic, rural road race, organised by Selby Striders running club, takes place on a flat and fast course with only 24 feet of climbing in total.

First home for the club was Paul Bateman in 24th position with a time of 38:13, only just ahead of Ken Montgomery, one place behind in 38:17. James O’Rourke was also in hot pursuit, finishing in 29th position with 38:41; a time that earned him second in the MV50 ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Melia claimed 74th place in a personal best of 45:48 with Tim Slow just behind, in 78th place with 46:44.

Halifax Harriers at the Wistow 10k.

Other Halifax finishers: 96 Paul Hopkinson 48:28, 118 Hazel Berrett 50:12, 126 Marc Rocheteau 51:10, 148 Alan Brady 54:10, 205 Martin Haigh 59:26, 217 Kirsty Carver 1:01:21, 222 Debbie Kirkbride 1:02:59, 239 Chris Kirkbride 1:06:21.

The first male to finish was Wakefield Harriers' Robert Brailsford in 31:37 and first woman was Amy Killoran, from Pudsey Pacers, in 38:34. There were 287 finishers.

Elsewhere, a contingent of eight Harriers took part in the Stainland Trail Race, a 10k event through woods, trails and quiet rural roads around Stainland Dean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a torrential downpour the day before, conditions were perfect for race day with moderate temperatures and bright blue skies.

First home for the Harriers was James Franklin in a creditable sixth place, courtesy of his time of 48:43, closely followed by James O’Rourke, in 12th with 51:17. Next home was Amy Radford in 21st with 56:08 while Chris Standish was 23rd in 56:16.

Robert Hick was 30th with 58:10, Jane Hobson took 63rd in 67:46 and Lucia Cattermole claimed 78th in 74:25.

Martin Haigh clocked 78:56 to clinch 81st and first place in the MV70 category. The race was won by Andy Smith, from Slaithwaite Striders, and there were 97 finishers.