Boxing Academy raises over £380,000 in funding to transform Trades Club ground floor

Members of Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy holding cheque for £216,539 from The National Lottery Community Fund outside the Trades Club Building in Hebden Bridge,

Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy is celebrating after raising more than £380,000 and securing a 20 year lease for the ground floor of Hebden Bridge’s historic Trades Club building.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group say they will revitalise the community asset, originally opened in 1925, transforming it into an energy-efficient, flood-resilient and inclusive community hub.

This marks the first time the space will be fully refurbished and reopened since the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility will enable the academy to expand its work with young people, women and underrepresented groups, while also welcoming everyone, benefiting the wider Upper Calder Valley.

Construction on the project is already underway and with the lease agreed at an affordable community rent, the academy is set to open the doors to the new premises in autumn 2025.

“This is a milestone moment for us and our wider community,” said Josie McNamara, general manager of the academy.

"Securing this funding is the culmination of two years of dedication, collaboration and incredible local support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone into a hub that celebrates our community, promotes health and wellbeing and enriches local lives.”

Moving into these larger, fully accessible premises will significantly boost community participation, the group says, providing an inclusive space not only for the academy’s activities but also available for other local groups.

“We’re thrilled to support this wonderful project, bringing this important space back into use exactly 100 years after it first opened,” said Roger O’Doherty, chair of the Trades Club Building Management Committee.

Josie added: “We’re hugely grateful to funders, grant givers and National Lottery players for making this project possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This project is part funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Community Foundation for Calderdale, Kerbside, Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, The Gosling Foundation and The National Lottery Community Fund.

"Thanks also go to Law Works for providing 18 months of crucial pro bono legal support.

“We’d also like to extend thanks to the 269 supporters who generously contributed to the November 2024 Crowdfunder campaign, raising over £38,500.

"The Crowdfunder campaign received match funding from the Aviva Community Fund, which generously provided £1 for every £1 raised, a valuable contribution that amplified the impact of our community’s generosity, helping us reach and surpass our funding goal.”