Brighouse Boxer in 60KG Yorkshire Belt Victory
Dylan's boxing coach Shane Thewlis, could not hide his pride as Dylan claimed the Yorkshire title. "He gives so much of himself to training and deserves this success. He's been the boxing team captain for the past two seasons because the other boxers have so much admiration and respect for him."
Dylan won the 57KG Yorkshire belt in March making this his second belt victory of the year. Dylan will now retain the belt until challenged. Sanctus Boxing Club are hosting their first show of the season at Brighouse Sports Club on Friday 29th November which promises an evening of olympic style boxing.