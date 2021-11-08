Brods Ladies still top of the table after beating North Ribblesdale

(Erin Donald – Stephen Barnes Photography)

The first try of the day was scored by full-back Jai Gomersall who ran the ball up from the back to place it down between the sticks. Kicking in windy conditions, scrumhalf Elena Bunbury then missed this conversion.

The match then saw some tough crash balls from Brods, with the forwards pack diving just short of the try line. This was then picked up by Bunbury who threw a quick dummy to the right sending the N. Rib defenders and dived to the left scoring the second try of the match. The weather was really against the kickers as this conversion was then missed by captain Erin Donald.

Some back and forth play saw N. Rib break through the Brods defence and after five attempts to crash it over the line, being held up, they eventually scored the try. With a missed conversion this brought the score to 10-5.

(Emily Sheridan – Stephen Barnes Photography)

The next try came from Brods centre Imogen Travers, the conversion was then missed by Donald, again in windy conditions. This brought the score to 15-5, which was quickly answered with a try from N. Rib, with a missed conversion bringing the score to 15-10 to Brods.

A quick series of hands out to the wing from Brods saw the ball find Millie Hiley in open space who ran half the pitch to place it down between the sticks. This was then converted by Bunbury bringing the score to 22-10.

N. Rib answered this with another try from a strong forwards pack after battling to get it over the line, with a successful conversion this brought the score to 22-17.

Following half time a link up between the Brods 9 and 10 from a ruck saw captain Donald take on the full length of the pitch to place the ball down between the sticks, which was then converted by Bunbury.

(Elena Bunbury – IckleDot)

N. Rib answered this with 3 further tries, all scored by a battle over the try line from the large pack and with two successful conversions this saw them make a comeback bringing the score to 29-36 to N. Rib.

Brods prop, and player of the match Emily Sheridan answered this succession of try by stealing the ball and making a full pitch run to place the ball down. Converted by Bunbury this equaled the score to a nail biting, 36-36, with just over 10 minutes left on the clock.

The last 10 minutes saw some frantic rugby with penalties given on both sides as the teams grew tired. N. Rib scored another unconverted try, which was answered by a full lengther by Flanker and player of the match Tayler Porter, this was answered by a N. Rib try bringing the score to 41-46 to North Rib.

With three minutes to go, the ball found it’s way back into the hands of pack leader Sarah Dare, who managed to break through the N. Rib defence with a slick sidestep and an offload to Captain Donald who scored the try.

(Ffion Jowett – Stephen Barnes Photography)

This left the score tied at 46-46, stepping up to convert her own try was Donald.

The conversion was successful bringing the score to 48-46 to Brods who just had to keep their defence strong for another minute until the clock ran out leaving the final score at 48-46 to Brods.

Following the weekends fixtures this leaves Brods Ladies remaining at the top of the league table.

Coach Nick Akerman said: “What a nail biter that was till the very end. A constant battle throughout with both teams dominating at different points. Some really impressive rugby played, and a lot of things were highlighted that we will look to work on before our next match. Well done all!”

(Stephen Barnes Photography)

Captain Erin Donald commented: “I’m so immensely proud of the girls and the determination we showed as a team throughout. It was great to score the winning try and conversion, it shows all of the practice is paying off. Now it’s time to rest and regroup before our next league fixture.”