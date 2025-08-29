Burgin in excellent form ahead of World Championships

Halifax middle distance star Max Burgin appears to be in strong form at just the right time as he prepares for the World Athletics Championships, in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old, who won his second British outdoor title at the 2025 UK Athletics Championships, was named in the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team this week and will represent his country in the 800m, alongside 2023 world medallist Ben Pattison and Tiarnan Crorken, who received his first senior GB & NI call up earlier this summer at the European Team Championships.

Burgin produced a strong finish in the 2025 Wanda Diamond League final, in Zurich, on Thursday, but narrowly lost out to Kenya’s Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who clocked 1:42.37 to deny the Halifax Harrier, whose time of 1:42.42 was just six hundredths shy of his personal best.

“I went into this race approaching it similarly to how I did in Lausanne [Diamond League],” said Burgin. “I think I might have gone a touch early in Lausanne and blown up at the end. I think today, I know I didn't quite finish it off at the end but I think it was a much stronger finish and time.

Max Burgin will be going for a medal in Tokyo. Pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"It's about learning how best to utilise the kick at the end in these sort of races. It's definitely something that is coming on. In these sorts of races, you always know there is going to be someone breathing down your neck. You just never know, so you need to push right until the end otherwise someone will catch you."

Burgin’s performance bodes well for the British team, which was selected to maximise medal success and achieve a top eight placing.

Paula Dunn, Performance Director of UK Athletics said: “We are proud to announce such a strong team for Tokyo. This squad combines proven global medallists with exciting emerging athletes, and we are confident they can build on our recent successes at the highest level.

“Our clear ambition is to convert world-class performances into medals, while also developing depth across events for the future. Tokyo will provide the perfect stage to demonstrate the strength of British athletics, and I know the athletes will rise to the occasion.”

The World Athletics Championships takes place in Japan from September 13 to 21.