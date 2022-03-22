Calder Valley Fell Runners' Fiona completes 58 mile Montane Goat Ultra

Fiona Lynch at the Montane Goat Ultra, with her coach Ian Warrington

This race, postponed from December due to Storm Arwen, is a really tough course around the Scottish borders and the Cheviots – a challenge to the finest runners whatever the weather.

Fiona said: "We were blessed with fantastic views all day, and a spectacular moonrise in the evening. I’m really pleased to have finished, and to wake up the ultra muscles and mindset in time for other adventures this year. One of the best and toughest days out I’ve had for a long time."

Sunday saw many Calder Valley Fell Runners taking part in the Heptonstall Fell Race, 15.4 miles and 3,170 feet of ascent. This race takes in a lot of the Upper Calder Valley – some of the most beautiful and remote scenery in the South Pennines.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin, Karl, Adam, mens 1st team place Hepstonstall.

Both CVFR men and women took the team prizes: Karl Gray, Adam Osbourne and Martin Howard for the men; Natasha Butterfield, Gayle Sugden and Susanne Richardson for the women.

Gayle has been a past medal-winner in the English championships but has had a back injury for a few years, so it is great to see her return to such top form.

She said she was "battered" by the end of the race but happy with her 5th ladies place. Natasha went one better, to take 4th lady.

Karl Gray also came 3rd overall, and was 1st MV50.

Heptonstall Fell Race

Here is a selection of some of the results from CVFR runners from a total field of 248 participants:

3rd Karl Gray M50 !:53:30

7th Martin Howard MSEN 2:00:33

8th Adam Osbourne M40 2:01:28

Martin Howard, Karl Gray and Adam Osbourne, Heptonstall Fell Race (photo courtesy of Jonathan Moon).

24th Chris Norman MSEN 2:13:44

33rd Dan Marsden M40 2:19:56

37th Jonny Croston M40 2:20;26

44th Aaron Roberts MSEN 2:22:19

47th (Fem 4) Natasha Butterfield W40 2:23:34

55th (Fem 5) Gayle Sugden W40 2:25:32

81st (Fem 10) Susannah Richardson W40 2:30:21

Dom Leckie was first Todmorden Harrier home in the Ian Roberts Memorial Fell Race, in 7th overall.

Finishing just behind Dom was Chris Kay in 9th in probably his best performance yet in a Tod vest.

Dave Garner was 2nd V50 in 20th overall and there were good performances throughout, including Michelle Fuller who has completed eight from eight Grand Prix races and so becomes the first person to qualify for the club’s Grand Prix this year.