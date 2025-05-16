Calder Valley juniors and seniors cash-in great results in Coiners

Runners taking part in their first competition were among the ranks of Calder Valley Fell Runners’ juniors at the Coiners fell races last week.

There was a huge turnout for the event, which incorporated the Yorkshire Fell Running Junior Championships, and 199 Valley members competed in the various age group races, held in ideal running conditions.

Six of the club’s juniors lined up for the U11s race, with debutant Frank Lowe blitzing his way to fifth place in a field of 60 runners.

Cora Slater produced an excellent performance in the girls race, crossing the line in 13th, just seconds adrift of a top ten place.

Tom and Clara McKee clinched Yorkshire titles in the Coiners race. Pic: Woodentops

In the U13s, Walter Devereaux showed great spirit in his first ever race. He said: “It was a really difficult race but I’m proud that I managed to push through to the end and I’m looking forward to doing another one!”

The U15s race saw bog-trotting star Harry Cliff line-up with clubmates Ewan Edwards, Rowan Campbell-Brough, Rowan Gardner and Zeph Greenacre.

Harry didn't disappoint, claiming sixth in a competitive field, with Ewan 12th, Rowan Campbell-Brough 15th, Rowan Gardner 18th and Zeph in 25th.

The final race of the day was hotly anticipated as Calder Valley’s Yorkshire stars Tom McKee, sister Clara McKee and Ted Parker lined up in the combined U17s and U19s race, together with Jayde McGregor.

Calder Valley's U11s starlets line-up alongside other runners. Pic: Paul Haigh

Sibling rivalry gave Clara and Tom added motivation to chase each other down and they pushed each other to glory, with Tom crowned the U19s Yorkshire champion and Clara adding the U17s girls title to her impressive haul of age category wins.

Reflecting on a successful day for the club’s juniors, founder and current coach Al Whitelaw said: “I have to say I'm absolutely loving all this amazing enthusiasm in the younger age groups of our newer recruits, kids and parents.

"It’s brilliant and bodes so well for the future. I can’t remember the last time we had 23 CVFR juniors racing.”

Race organiser Stella Chrisanthou was praised by several runners about how enjoyable the new seniors’ course was and a record was set by winner Grant Cunliffe. First woman Emily Cowper-Coles came fourth overall, leaving the the competition minutes behind.

U13s racer Walter Devereaux produces a strong finish. Pic: Rebecca Devereaux

The BM category race over 10.8k, with 295m of climb, now features an affectionately named ‘steeplechase’ section due to the number of styles, and one runner juggled as he ran the course.

Two Georges led the Valley contingent, with George McFie ninth overall and second in the U21s ranks and George Kettlewell following three minutes later in 13th. Mark Wharton was 32nd and George Pidgeon was 42nd.