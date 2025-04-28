Calder Valley trio celebrate team victory at Pike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Calder Valley Fell Runners claimed the women’s team prize at the historic Rivington Pike fell race.

Organised by Horwich RMI Harriers, the Category B race is short at 5.2k but brutal, with an ascent of approximately 213m thoroughly testing the competitors’ mettle.

The Calder Valley women were up to the challenge and Alice James finished eighth in the women’s standings, followed by Cass Chisholm (first FV40) and Stella Chrisanthou (first FV50) to clinch the women’s team prize.

George Kettlewell was the first back for Valley, crossing the line in 31st place overall with a time of 22:28.

Calder Valley Fell Runners gather at the Rivington Pike fell race. Pic: Olga Wo

Valley results: 31 George Kettlewell 22:28, 45 Luke Meleschko 23:09, 72 Phil Wells 24:40, 75 Alice James 24:53, 77 Oliver Beaumont 24:56, 79 Cass Chisholm 24:59, 81 Tristan Watson 25:05, 84 Stella Chrisanthou 25:16, 107 James Cooke 26:35, 176 Francis Wooff 30:42, 189 Lucy Kettlewell 31:25, 192 Ali Haley 31:32, 220 Xavia Cooper 33:22, 250 Tamsin Cooke 35:59.

The club’s juniors were also out in force at Rivington, taking on the mini races that form part of the Junior Championships.

Ralph Lalande recovered from losing his shoe early on in the U9s race to storm to the full 10 points at the end.

There was strong competition in the U11s and the Valley trio of Jules, Winston and Teddy finished in 16th,17th and 18th places respectively.

Joe Stone was edged into second place in the U17s, with Ted Parker not far behind in fourth.

Harry Cliff produced a storming finish to take fifth in the U15s race.

The 2025 Bunny Run series concluded on a high note with the third race on Penistone Hill. near Haworth. The event attracted 187 runners who enjoyed the dash around Penistone quarry.

In the men’s race, Thomas McKee was second overall while Alex Whittem was first MV40. Clara McKee won the women’s race and she teamed-up with Alice James and Emilia Wright to claim victory in the women’s team standings.

Recognising consistent performers who participated in all three races, the overall series winners for Calder were Ted Parker (boys U17s), Alice James (women) and Catherine Holden (FV40).