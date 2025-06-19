Clara leads the way in English Championships event

​Clara McKee was among the star performers for Calder Valley Fell Runners’ junior contingent who took part in the third instalment of the English Junior Fell Championships, in Edale.

​Clara produced another exceptional performance in the U17s/U19s race, run over 4.5miles and with 1,250 feet of ascent, beating racers recently picked for the U18s England team and finishing first female and third overall.

Next back for Calder, in 19th, was Ted Parker and Jayde McGregor rounded things off for the club in the U19s category. Harry Cliff took on the 2.6miles and 1,000 feet of the U15s race, flying into 13th place overall and 12th U15s boy.

Ella Bradley, the first of six English Championships debutants from Calder Valley on the day, finished 23rd girl in the U13s.

Calder Valley's starlets at the Junior English Championships, at Edale. Pic: Paul Haigh

Newest club member seven-year-old Isla Collins made a big impression by taking third place in the U9s race and Ralph Lalande marked his own English Championships debut to take 18th overall and 12th boy.

The final U11s races saw six Valley boys line up to take part in the 1.25mile, 375 feet double loop of the field. Four of the lads were first time English Championship runners and included Louie Collins, making his maiden club run.

Frank Lowe stormed to fifth place while Jules Ciolino (13th), Louie (17th) and Teddy Haigh (18th) also secured top 20 positions.

Winston Lalande (29th) and Rory Bradley (46th) also shone for the club in a superb advert for junior fell running.

In the senior races, Asher Gammon placed 16th overall on the 7.5k loop, with just over 400m of climb.

Alice James and Emilia Wright both achieved great results, claiming fifth and 12th places in the female category.

The That’s So Hebden Bridge fell race represented the latest club championships event and 23 runners from Valley were chasing valuable points.

Andrew Worster took silver overall, with Stephen Hall following in fourth. Mark Wharton was first MV60 and James Cooke took fourth MV40

Sam Hartley took first FV40 in her debut vets fell race and, with Catherine Holden and Helen Curtis, secured the women’s team prize.