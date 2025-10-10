Clara top of the class in Schools Championships

Fell running rising star Clara McKee produced one of the outstanding performances in the 17th English Schools Fell Running Championships, at Sedbergh, last week.

The competition comprised racing across four age-group events and Clara, representing Calder High School and Calder Valley Fell Runners, was once again a shining light, finishing first female in the Years 10 and 11 race.

Her time of 32:31 over the 6.3k course was the latest success in a superb season that has already seen her star on the national stage.

Valley clubmate Ted Parker was also in action and claimed 23rd place with a time of 35:21.

Clara McKee, centre, with her English Schools Championships gold medal. Pic: Woodentops

Clara’s brother Thomas had a fight on his hands in the Year 12 and 13 category, finishing sixth in a time of 33:57 on the 7.3k course.

The Year 8 and 9 race, over 4.9k, produced another close battle and Vincent Smith clocked 26:12 in 25th, followed by Rowan Gardner in 65th with a time of 30:23.

Calder Valley’s youngest participant was Ella Bradley in the Year 7 category, racing to 31st place in a time of 26:23.

Clara’s Sedbergh success is just the latest in a string of top placings this year. She leads the English Junior Championships U17s girls standings and recently made history for her club by earning an England junior call-up.

A Calder Valley Fell Runners spokesperson said: “Sedbergh is always a tough championship course; steep, technical and unrelenting.

“Clara stayed calm and showed strength and race craft. She’s a credit to her school and the club.”

Meanwhile Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Johnnie Watson has finally completed his gruelling ‘Tour of GB’.

Watson ran from London to Brighton, the final section of his personal challenge to cover the length and breadth of the country.

He has linked-up races, solo runs and backpacking routes to complete a total journey that spans the 1,000 miles between Cape Wrath and Brighton and the 93 miles from Solway Firth to Tynemouth.