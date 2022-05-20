Cockroft to make Commonwealth Games debut after earning selection for Team England

The 29 year-old won golds in the T34 100m and 800m at the Tokyo Paralympics but competing in Birmingham will be a new experience for her.
Cockroft will be making her Commonwealth Games debut when she competes in the T34 100m on Tuesday, August 2.
Also named in the England para athletics team are Nathan Maguire, Zac Shaw, Ola Abidogun, Kare Adenegan, Fabienne Andre, James Arnott, Hetty Bartlett, Shaun Burrows, Simon Lawson, Stacie Gaston-Monerville, Dan Greaves, Sophie Hahn, Shelly Oxley-Woods, Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker, Eden Rainbow-Cooper, Danny Sidbury, Ali Smith, JohnBoy Smith, David Weir and Thomas Young.