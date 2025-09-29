Cockroft’s confidence boosted by storming victory at World Championships

Hannah Cockroft called on organisers and athletes to give her ‘favourite’ 400m event greater prominence after scorching to global glory in limited New Delhi company.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine-time Paralympic champion, 33, added a 17th World Championship gold to her collection with a dominant T34 one-lap triumph in the Indian capital.

But with only four athletes on the start line at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, only gold and silver medals were awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British teammate and Cockroft’s long-term rival Kare Adenegan won silver while fellow Brit Fabienne André missed out on a bronze in third.

Hannah Cockroft crosses the line to win the gold medal in the Women's 400m T34 final on day two of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Pic: Kenta Harada/Getty Images

This is the first time the T34 400m has featured at a World Championships since the event was held in London back in 2017, with the distance also not a current Paralympic discipline.

And Halifax’s ‘Hurricane Hannah’, who now turns her attention to both the 100m and 800m, said: “I was a little bit disappointed with the number of girls that entered. That was a big let-down for me.

“It would have been nice to see more people supporting it; it’s a great opportunity handed to us, and it’s sad not to see more girls grab it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given more opportunities, the 400m could be a very strong event. It’s my favourite so hopefully this isn’t the last you see of it.

“To get three events here is good and shows that our class is growing.

“That fills me with hope that opportunities might keep growing as well.”

Cockroft is one of over 30 British athletes out in the Indian capital, with the team now sponsored by official finance partner Novuna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she came flying out of the blocks at the stunning 60,000-seater stadium, leaving her British rivals, plus French athlete Coco Espie, firmly in the rear-view mirror.

She crossed the line in a championship record time of 55.62s to gear up for her 100m and 800m events in perfect fashion.

Cockroft, who will return to the track bidding to add a 27th major gold to her haul on Wednesday, added: “It’s just relief [to win it]. So much prep goes into making sure you’re ready and prepared for the climate.

“For me to get through it is the first big tick so I’m really happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s given me a taster to see where other girls are at, how they were pushing and how it all worked.

“The events are only going to get harder from here. It was great to get a run out and test myself. I’m a bit more confident heading into Wednesday.

“It gives me more preparation for the 100m and to make sure I’m ready to go.”

Novuna is the Official Finance Partner of British Athletics and proud sponsor of the GB & NI Athletics Team. From everyday goals to world-class dreams, Novuna helps millions across the UK – backing British businesses, supporting individuals’ plans, and supporting British Athletics on the global stage. Find out more at www.novuna.co.uk