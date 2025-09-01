Cooke serves up speedy time at Burnsall Classic

With good weather hanging on into the final days of summer, Calder Valley Fell Runners had plenty of competitors in action and delivering some excellent results.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club were represented by both juniors and seniors at the Burnsall Classic, one of the oldest fell races in the history books and dating back to 1908.

It is also one of the prettiest in the Yorkshire Dales, with its short and steep 1.5 miles packing in 386m of climb to the top of Burnsall Fell and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valley’s James Cooke’s time of 22:37 earned 35th place in the overall standings while Megan Newbould was the quickest of the club’s women, clocking 25:51 to secure 10th spot in the women’s race.

James Cooke on the descent at Burnsall. Pic: Woodentops

Sam Hartley clocked in at 27:54 and Tamsin Cooke finished in a time of 32:12.

Ted Parker represented the club in the U17s race and his time of 8:09 in the shorter route resulted in a fifth place finish.

Elsewhere, the fell race at the Reeth Show takes place in the picturesque surroundings of Swaledale and 103 runners lined up at the start line for the climb up to Fremington Edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Valley’s Math Roberts delivered a fantastic performance, recording 16:34 to claim top spot in the MV45 category and second overall, behind race winner Tom Bell, of North Leeds Fell Runners.

Stephen Smithies picked up fourth spot in the MV50 category, completing the route in 21:06.

Roberts was not finished there however and he was back for more the following day, when he secured eighth spot in a field of almost 100 runners at the Kilnsey Show Fell Race.

Meanwhile, the Golf Ball Fell Race takes in about 900 feet of ascent over its five-mile route in Rawtenstall and is named after the golf ball shaped radio transmitter located above the quarry at the final descent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Valley were very well-represented, with 11 club members assembling in a field of 187.

Smithies was the fastest in red and white, crossing the line in a time of 48:18, with James Cooke arriving less than a minute later.

Cass Chisholm and Stella Chrisanthou were the fastest of the club’s women with Chisholm’s time of 50:09 putting her almost a minute ahead of her clubmate at the finish line. Both finished top in their age categories.

Joe Nerini, Francis Wooff and Gillian Wisbey all made it across the finish line in under an hour, and Emily King, Xavia Cooper, Lucy Kettlewell and Tamsin Cooke completed the club’s contingent.