Luke Whitehouse retained his European floor title. Pic: @simoneFerraroph

Whitehouse showcased a balanced and high difficulty tumbling routine with expert control, kicking off with his trademark triple back somersault.

He held his nerve as the last gymnast to compete in the final to score 14.866 and claim a sensational gold medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His performance propelled him ahead of the reigning Olympic and world champion Artem Dolgopyat and saw him retain the title he won in Antalya last year.

Looking back on his brilliant performance, Whitehouse said: “I really can’t quite believe it to be honest, I couldn’t be happier.

"The routine felt great, I felt like I was on a roll and felt really strong as it was progressing.

"As soon as I landed the final pass I thought, yes I’m close here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year there was no expectations, but this year there was a bit more pressure, I tried to stay calm, be confident in what I know I can do.

"The feeling of standing on that medal podium - it’s emotional - competing for your country and winning medals, it’s a proud, proud moment.”

Whitehouse’s success comes on the back of a silver medal in the floor at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha last week.