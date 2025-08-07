Fell runners tackle beautiful but brutal Borrowdale race

The 17-mile AL-category Borrowdale fell race, with 6,562 feet of ascent, offers plenty of beauty but it is a severe test of runners’ physical endurance as well as their navigational skills.

Up to the challenge were the contingent from Calder Valley Fell Runners, who travelled to the Lakes for the latest English Championship race.

Karl Gray led the club’s charge, storming home as first MV55, and he was backed-up by Virgil Barton and Mark Taylor as Valley scooped fourth in the MV50 team ranks. Stephen Morran stormed to first place in the MV70 category.

Ben Costello wasn’t far behind and after a relentless season of monster events, including Five Trigs, Calderdale Ultra, and Ultra Wales, he tops the club championship leader board with strong performances across all distances.

Layla Hirst on the climb up Great Gable. Pic: Grand Day Out Photography

Alice James was the first Valley woman to finish and 22nd overall in the women’s field.

Layla Hirst, tackling her first English Championship race, battled nerves as did new club member Trish Smith, in her first championship season, but they produced excellent performances to successfully cross the finish line. Stella Chrisanthou and Catherine Holden completed the Calder Valley women’s team.

After the race, Hirst said: “I had a case of imposter syndrome on the start line but the women at the front are always so inspiring.

“I absolutely loved it. The first climb up Bessyboot was rough, but then I just settled in and soaked up the views; a perfect day.”

Gillian Wisbey and Gail Tombs at Round Hill. Pic: Woodentops

Valley’s men’s V40 and V50 teams remain first and fourth overall while the women’s V40 team sits in second. The final instalment of the championship series is at Whittle Pike on August 30.

CVFR results: 31 Karl Gray 3:31:31, 112 Ben Costello 4:20:28, 128 Virgil Barton 4:25:32, 151 Mark Taylor 4:35:47, 157 Alice James 4:38:19, 200 Stephan Morran 5:01:10, 215 Trish Smith 5:06:19, 218 Stella Chrisanthou 5:07:49, 227 Layla Hirst 5:11:02, 240 Catherine Holden 5:19:13, Stuart Russell DNF.

Meanwhile, Joseph Stone was the first U17s finisher at Farleton Knott, despite it being his first ever BOFRA race. He completed the steep 2.6-mile course with 750 feet of ascent in 20 minutes 48 seconds, an impressive feat on the fast and technical course.

A field of 138 runners braved the 10k moorland loop of the Saddleworth Chip Chase and Valley’s Eryn Barber, Alex Snaith and George Kettlewell were among them.

Joseph Stone was the U17s winner at Farleton Knott, his first BOFRA race.

Barber powered through to take 11th woman, with Kettlewell 11th and Snaith 40th in their categories.

CVFR results: 11 George Kettlewell 50:33, 40 Alex Snaith 58:31, 58 Eryn Barber 1:02:39.

Gillian Wisbey and Gail Tombs enjoyed sunshine at the classic Round Hill Fell Race, near Blubberhouses.

The event is known for rough terrain and bogs along the 14k route with 335m of climb and Tombs claimed first FV70 while Wisbey was sixth woman overall.

CVFR results: 43 Gillian Wisbey 1:32:23, 52 Gail Tombs 1:46:52.

Amy Smith claimed second place with a time of at the She Strides 50k, West Yorkshire’s first women-only ultra-marathon, winding its way through Calderdale’s rugged terrain.