Franklin soars highest for Harriers in Blackshaw Head race

Six Halifax Harriers were in action at the Blackshaw Head Fete Fell Race, the latest race in the club's Fell and Trail League.

The course is 5.25 miles long with over 750 feet of ascent and has a tough uphill finish but Harrier James Franklin dug deep to lead the club’s contingent home, taking first place in his age category and sixth place overall in a time of 38:30.

Paul Bateman was next, taking ninth place in 40:49 with James O'Rourke 15th in 43:39. Both Bateman and O’Rourke finished second in their respective age groups.

Amy Radford was the first of the club’s two women, completing the course in 47:16 and finishing third woman overall, while Stef Dickinson took first place in her age category in 52:48.

David Ingle completed the team, finishing in 55:07.

Further afield, Jonny Lister was among the 33,000 finishers at the Sydney Marathon and clocked a highly creditable time of 3:53:29.

Elsewhere, Harriers’ Martin Haigh swam the Hellespont strait, the oldest open water swim in the world.

He lined up alongside 1,400 competitors and covered the 5.5k from Europe to Asia in 1 hour, 54 minutes.

Martin Haigh shows off his medal after completing the Hellespont.

The swim is from Eceabat on the Gallipoli peninsula to Canakkale in Turkey and the ancient Greek myth recounts how Hero, a priestess of Aphrodite, and Leander, a man from the opposite side of the Hellespont strait, fell in love.

Leander would swim the strait at night, guided by Hero’s lamp, to be with her. One stormy night, the lamp blew out, Leander drowned, and Hero, distraught, threw herself from her tower to be with him.

Lord Byron, a passionate swimmer and intrigued by the legend, famously swam the Hellespont in 1810.

Last year, Haigh swam the 6.5k in the Bosphorus strait from Asia to Europe, alongside 2,700 swimmers from 78 countries and was inspired to complete the epic Hellespont crossing.