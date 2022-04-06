Fundraising game in aid of Halifax Magpies mixed abilities rugby side to take place next week
Heath RUFC will host a fundraising game for mixed abilities rugby side Halifax Magpies next week.
By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:09 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:12 am
The Magpies are looking to raise funds for their travel, accommodation, food and player kit before they go to Ireland, in June, to compete in the Mixed Ability World Cup, which takes place from Sunday, June 5 to Friday, June 10.
The game at Heath will take place on Wednesday, April 13 and kicks off at 7pm.
Admission costs £2. Sponsorship options are available and there will be a raffle and bucket collection.