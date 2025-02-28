Gold medal for Calder Valley in championship race

​The Calder Valley Fell Runners men’s team claimed a gold medal at the Yorkshire Fell Running Championships.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Flower Scar Fell Race, in Todmorden, was the venue for the championships race and Valley’s team of Martin Howard, Andy Worster and Kieran Manchester led the field home in the senior men’s category.

Howard claimed the individual silver medal while Worster (4th) and Manchester (13th) backed-up to seal team glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other notable placings came from Aaron Roberts (2nd MV40) and Charlotte Jackson, who was third in the women’s standings.

The Calder Valley Fell Runners team at the High Cup Nick Fell Race. Pic: Sam Hartley

The route started in Centre Vale Park, with a steep climb up to Todmorden Edge before a second climb up to Flower Scar Hill.

The route plunges down and runners then struggle to the top of Todmorden Moor and on to the top of Green’s Clough. Competitors traverse Carr and Craggs Moor and take on a fast run down to Bearnshaw Tower before visiting Height Top and Roundfield through Barewise Wood. A final ascent up through Robinwood precedes a sprint to the finish.

CVFR results: 2 Martin Howard 1:01:56, 4 Andrew Worster 1:03:35, 14 Kieran Manchester 1:07:51, 28 Aaron Roberts 1:17:38, 34 George Kettlewell 1:18:24, 49 Ben Costello 1:22:28, 65 Charlotte Jackson 1:25:15, 70 Cass Chisholm 1:26:28, 78 Mark Wharton 1:28:45, 83 Alice James 1:29:57, 100 Toby Sydes 1:33:24, 101 Phil Scarf 1:33:30, 109 Oliver Beaumont 1:34:34, 116 Tristan Watson 1:35:38, 126 Stuart Russell 1:38:19, 130 James Sackley 1:39:56, 153 Charlotte Wetton 1:48:58, 154 Ben Mason 1:49:12, 180 Luke Smith 2:08:30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a few adventurous runners took part in the beautiful and iconic HIgh Cup Nick Fell Race in the North Pennines.

The race starts from Dufton village and heads across fields to the base of High Cup Nick.

Runners follow the floor of the valley, which rises up sharply at the top end and a rocky scramble up to High Cup Plain. A run along the Northern Edge of the valley leads to farm tracks for a fast finish back to the village.

CVFR results: 90 Virgil Barton 1:26:18, 163 Alex Snaith 1:34:42, 185 Eryn Barber 1:37:46, 303 Francis Wooff 1:55:00.