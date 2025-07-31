Gruelling ultra events push runners to their limits

Local fell runners have been pushed to the limits in some of the country’s toughest ultra races.

The Montane Lakeland 50 and 100 races are among the highlights of ultra events in the UK.

The 100-mile circular route encompasses the whole of the Lakeland fells, includes in the region of 6,300m of ascent and consists almost entirely of public bridleways and footpaths. Runners have to complete the course within a 40-hour window.

The 50-mile route takes in the second half of the longer race and is still a formidable challenge: nearly twice the length of a marathon, taking on almost 3,000m of ascent over rough terrain, with a 24-hour deadline for completing the course.

Calder Valley Fell Runners at the Montane Lakeland 50 and 100.

Ten brave souls from Calder Valley Fell Runners took on the challenge of the longer route, and four lined up for the 50-mile option.

Andrew Worster delivered a fantastic performance in the 50-mile route, leading the field for most of the way before being pushed into second place on the final descent. His time of seven hours 56 minutes was just four minutes behind race winner Lewis Bowness.

Valley’s women were well represented in the 50-mile race. Natasha Butterfield, Rachael Beaumont and Gill Dickson all made it to the finish line, with Butterfield setting the fastest pace with a time of 10 hours 46 minutes.

Paul Haigh was the club’s fastest runner in the 100-mile event, completing the course in just over 28 hours in spite of struggling with the tail-end of a virus.

Stephen Hall on his way to victory at Turnslack. Pic: Louise Preston

Kevin Hoult was next in red and white, clocking in at 29 hours and 19 minutes, and becoming one of the few runners who have amassed 500 miles of the Montane Lakeland races; just the third club member to achieve the feat.

Chris Norman, Iain Conley and Toby Cotterill all crossed the line together on the 34-hour mark while Dan Biggs finished in a time of 37 hours and 47 minutes.

Susannah Richardson excelled in the women’s 100-mile event, completing the route in just over 31 hours. Fiona Lynch also completed the longer route, coming in at just over 36 hours.

Meanwhile, Ironman hosted their first full distance race in Leeds and Calder Valley’s Tony Moran and George Kirk stepped up to the challenge of a 3.8k swim in the lake, a 180k bike section and then a marathon.

Kirk finished in 14:32:40 while Moran successfully completed the gruelling event in just over 16-and-a-half hours, courtesy of a one hour 25 minute swim, eight hour 30 minute bike and six hour run.

Four Valley runners ventured over the border to Lancashire to compete in the tough eight-mile Turnslack Fell Race.

Stephen Hall’s time of 1:14:35 saw him cross the line in top spot with Andy Collier and Stephen Smithies also in the top ten and Mark Wharton in 18th spot.

Xavia Cooper relished her experience of the Beetham Sports fell race, whizzing around the course in 1:01:22.