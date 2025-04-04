Gutsy Halifax end season in style with away win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Hockey Club’s U16 girls team produced a gutsy display to finish the season with a hard-earned win.

The Halifax side travelled to Driffield with depleted numbers but dug in to claim a 3-2 win to end their campaign in style.

Connie Wood and Rose Rooke stepped-up from the U14s team to bolster the visitors’ side and even when illness reduced their numbers to 10, Halifax’s Pippa Mallinson came in to the squad at late notice.

It proved to be a tense against a decent Driffield team and Halifax got off to a sluggish start.

Halifax U16s girls ended the season on a high.

They were kept in the game by goalkeeper Meadow Chatell, who made several important saves in the first half.

The Driffield pressure eventually paid off when the hosts forced the opening goal of the game but Halifax restored parity thanks to India Mallinson’s strike and the teams went into the break locked at 1-1.

It was a different Halifax side on the resumption and they showed more desire to compete with the strong Driffield players.

The visitors produced the best passing move of the game that resulted in Evelyn Rooke netting to edge them ahead only for Driffield to hit the target and get back onto level terms.

Halifax had two penalty flick appeals turned down and also had a goal disallowed as Driffield's defence struggled to cope with the pressure put on them.

But in a late twist, Halifax were awarded a penalty corner in the closing stages and India Mallinson scrambled the ball into the net to seal the 3-2 win.